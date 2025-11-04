NFL Legend Slams ‘Frustrating’ YouTube TV-ESPN Blackout

Consumers aren’t the only ones frustrated with the ongoing streaming rights struggle between Disney and Google.

Last night, the legendary Houston Texans defensive end, CBS sports analyst and eventual NFL Hall of Famer J.J. Watt took to Twitter/X to complain about the ongoing carriage dispute between Disney’s ESPN and Google’s YouTube TV, which has prevented YouTube TV customers from watching programs across ABC, ESPN, and more.

Subscribers hoped the two companies would work out a deal before Monday Night Football yesterday, but that ended up not being the case, and YouTube TV’s customers were left unable to watch the big game—with Watt being one of them.

“So we’re just not watching Monday Night Football huh? I’m not buying another streaming subscription,” he wrote on Twitter/X.

In a follow-up tweet, he continued his complaints.

“The crazy part is, I have some sort of subscription because I watch Espanyol [sic] matches on ESPN+ But I can’t watch MNF,” he wrote. “I don’t understand it and quite frankly just don’t really care to figure it out right now. Just frustrating. All of it.”

As mentioned, Google and Disney are currently involved in a carriage dispute where the two corporations can’t work out how much money the other is owed to show ESPN content on YouTube TV.

Millions across the country took to social media to complain about not being able to watch the NFL matchup yesterday, but perhaps none as high-profile as one of the NFL’s best defensive players of all time.