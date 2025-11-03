NFL Fans Lash out at YouTube TV and Disney Over ESPN Blackout

Football fans with YouTube TV might be out of luck once again.

After not being able to watch college football all weekend, subscribers of YouTube TV will now miss tonight’s Monday Night Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys.

The reason? Yet another carriage dispute, where two greedy companies are at odds with each other over how much to pay the other for licensing fees. This latest instance began the day before Halloween, when YouTube TV put out a statement accusing Disney of proposing “costly economic terms that would raise prices on YouTube TV customers and give our customers fewer choices.”

“Despite our best efforts, we have not been able to reach a fair deal, and starting today, Disney programming will not be available on YouTube TV. This means you will no longer be able to watch channels like ABC and ESPN or access recordings from these networks in your Library,” the company said on Twitter/X.

Disney, meanwhile, has said Google “is using its market dominance to eliminate competition and undercut the industry-standard terms we’ve successfully negotiated with every other distributor.”

Of course, in disputes like this, it’s always the consumer who loses rather than the companies who will end up working it out by paying slightly less or more money.

Several people online took to social media to complain about the ongoing carriage dispute.

“@NFL @espn @YouTubeTV this will be the first time I can remember I won’t be watching Monday Night Football because you guys can’t figure it out I hope the ratings plummet and I’ll be canceling YouTube TV before my next bill,” one user wrote.

“I just wanna give a big shout out to @Disney & @espn for not letting me watch Monday Night Football tonight. Disney doubled their profits to $5 billion+ last year and yet somehow can’t sign an agreement with YouTube TV to let me watch fucking football. F— you, House of Mouse,” another user wrote.

Ok @ESPN and @YouTube, this is how it's going to work. I'm going to cancel YouTube TV, and I'm not going to enroll in some other service. The only reason I bought your lame outdated package was to watch college football.



“Ok @ESPN and @YouTube, this is how it’s going to work. I’m going to cancel YouTube TV, and I’m not going to enroll in some other service. The only reason I bought your lame outdated package was to watch college football.So you both lose. Congrats on being awful business people!” said yet another user.