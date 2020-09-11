NFL Kickoff 2020: Social Media Responds to Reported Boos at Players for 'Show of Unity'
The Kansas Chiefs and the Houston Texans got together at midfield for a "show of unity" on Thursday night, which led to a few Chiefs fans reportedly booing the demonstration. The players locked arms and the Chiefs public address announcer told the crowd: "Please join us in a moment of silence dedicated to the ongoing fight for equality in our country." Texans defensive lineman JJ Watt said after the game he didn't understand why fans were booing since it wasn't a protest.
"At the end of the day, we are all brothers and part of a brotherhood. We had great conversations and we've done a lot of great things," Watt told reporters, per NFL Network's James Palmer. "That's the decision we made as a team. The moment of unity, I personally thought was good. I mean the booing during that moment was unfortunate. I don't fully understand that. There was no flag involved. There was nothing involved other than two teams coming together to show unity."
The apparent boos got its share of backlash on social media. However, that won't be the case for the Sunday and Monday games, as fans won't be allowed in the stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's a look at social media reacting to the booing at the NFL 2020 season opener.
This video from Arrowhead Stadium shows fans were not booing when players from the #Chiefs and #Texans gathered at midfield for a moment of unity before kickoff. #Texans HC Bill O’Brien also said after the game he didn’t hear boos.
(🎥 @darkkightinMO)pic.twitter.com/DG6yNAJfQH— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 11, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs fans appeared to boo the moment of unity with the Texans prior to the game starting.
People HATE politics ruining sports. pic.twitter.com/cmSEgFarmP— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 11, 2020
The booing you heard rejected BLM, not unity. The booing you heard rejected the rioting, looting, violence and in-your-face harassment associated with the BLM movement. BLM, just like the KKK, "mostly peaceful." Bull Connor = "mostly peaceful." https://t.co/93y9QOxy0R— Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) September 11, 2020
BLM inspires racism, ideological polarization and hostility toward Christian values and American patriotism. I’m more concerned about the people inside Arrowhead who didn’t boo. They’re the people afraid to tell athletes you can’t end racism with racism. https://t.co/93y9QOxy0R— Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) September 11, 2020
Chiefs fans aren’t stupid. They’re informed, passionate and fearless, @WhitlockJason says. They love their country more than the players who have swallowed Black Lives Matter’s ideologyhttps://t.co/ipqfy9t5it— OutKick (@Outkick) September 11, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs fans showing ZERO class as they boo a joint Chiefs/Texans show of unity before tonight’s game. Approximately 16,000 fans embarrassing Kansas City, Missouri, America, & all football fans (like me). Sad.pic.twitter.com/nnzjTjV5gI— Mario D. (@mdwings2) September 11, 2020
So, the Chiefs and Texans lock arms in moment of unity for racial equality and the fans boo?
Like, not even worried about telling on yourselves?
NEWSFLASH: Equality and unity are not political.
If you can’t agree on that - you’re not American.
You’re simply a disgrace. https://t.co/f2LPsbH0fz— Jorge Sedano (@Sedano) September 11, 2020
How do you like the "New & Improved" NFL?
NFL + BLM = Unity says @USATODAY
USA Today says fans are racist for booing
Do you like being lectured— David Knight (@libertytarian) September 11, 2020
- about privilege by multi-millionaires?
- about racism by a predominantly black NFL (70%)?https://t.co/38fTlz7hku
Wow. There appeared to be loud boos from the Kansas City crowd during “the moment of unity,” a call for social justice, as the Chiefs and Texans lined up and linked arms before the NFL opener.— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) September 11, 2020
At the Chiefs vs Texans game the fans booed when the players locked arms in unity.
U are a fan of the game, the players, you buy their jerseys, you cheer when they score but boo them as humans for wanting to be treated equal.
SHAME ON THE KC FANS. So ignorant & disresepectful.— NINJA (@DagoLion) September 11, 2020
END RACISM painted in the endzones while most of the fans still do the tomahawk chop and boo the “moment of unity”...........good ole’ Kansas City! #Chiefs #Texans— BoltCountry⚡️ (@boltcountry17) September 11, 2020
“I didn’t think I would hear boos for UNITY!”@RealJayWilliams was surprised that there were boos heard during the moment of unity before the Chiefs-Texans game. @keyshawn was not. #KJZ pic.twitter.com/xbvYB0bNkO— Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin (@KeyJayandZ) September 11, 2020
Football officially started last night. Arrowhead Stadium the Chiefs vs the Texans. During the pre game both teams came out and lined up together to show unity and stand for what's happening in this country w BLM and they were boo'd. I'm guessing the stadium was filled w MAGAts— Anonymous And REALLY PISSED!!! (@SuckItQWeWin) September 11, 2020
Trump has divided the USA turned America into a hotbed of open racism, with him as cheerleader
A vote for #BidenHarris can reunite the USA #wtpBiden#wtpBlue
Fans Boo Calls for Unity & Social Justice at Chiefs-Texans Game https://t.co/BiedYz7QCe via @thedailybeast— Andrew Miller Loves Bees 🐝 & I like Joe & Kamala (@mill123and) September 11, 2020
It has to be tough for these guys to realize that so many of their alleged "fans" only care about them as players, not people. https://t.co/e1ZduP1DIU— MB Fawcett (@maxfawcett) September 11, 2020
"Back in the day I boo'd players for unity in a Texans chiefs game. Made momma proud" pic.twitter.com/96DHJcbHMk— Dutch (@DutchMatrix6IX) September 11, 2020
NFL fans boo "unity" because the @NFL itself has long been the epicenter of spinelessness, greed, and misguided leadership priorities. As a former fan of NFL football, this doesn't surprise me at all. https://t.co/YuoWDeQau0— SwedeTrap (@SwedeTrap) September 11, 2020
Classless Chief fans boo both their team and the Texans' show of racial unity at the pre-game ceremony before kick-off. I say boo to you red assholes. What a damn disgrace. pic.twitter.com/C54B8SklKV— Jermaine Drake (@Mainey_D) September 11, 2020
Uhhhhh did they just boo at the moment of silence for equality in the chiefs vs. Texans game.— Koquo (@numbuhh44) September 11, 2020
Been telling many people for a long time Missouri is one of the most racists States in this country and they didn’t disappoint they proved it when Chiefs & Texan NFL Players locked arms in unity prior to the game...and they did what they do best Boo Unity only a Racist does that!— jgpDiaz (@jgpd52) September 11, 2020