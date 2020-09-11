NFL Kickoff 2020: Social Media Responds to Reported Boos at Players for 'Show of Unity'

The Kansas Chiefs and the Houston Texans got together at midfield for a "show of unity" on Thursday night, which led to a few Chiefs fans reportedly booing the demonstration. The players locked arms and the Chiefs public address announcer told the crowd: "Please join us in a moment of silence dedicated to the ongoing fight for equality in our country." Texans defensive lineman JJ Watt said after the game he didn't understand why fans were booing since it wasn't a protest.

"At the end of the day, we are all brothers and part of a brotherhood. We had great conversations and we've done a lot of great things," Watt told reporters, per NFL Network's James Palmer. "That's the decision we made as a team. The moment of unity, I personally thought was good. I mean the booing during that moment was unfortunate. I don't fully understand that. There was no flag involved. There was nothing involved other than two teams coming together to show unity."

The apparent boos got its share of backlash on social media. However, that won't be the case for the Sunday and Monday games, as fans won't be allowed in the stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's a look at social media reacting to the booing at the NFL 2020 season opener.