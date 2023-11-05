NFL International Series 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch Dolphins vs. Chiefs Game in Germany

The NFL is going international again to get Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season rolling. The Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Frankfurt, Germany in one of the biggest games of the season. The contest will kick off on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET and air on the NFL Network. Fans can also stream the game on NFL+.

The Dolphins (6-2) come into the game with the best offense in the league. After eight games this year, Miami is ranked No. 1 in total yards (453.3 yards per game), scoring offense (33.9 points), passing offense (301.5 yards) and rushing offense (151.8). A win against the Chiefs would give them sole possession of the top spot in the AFC. Last week, PopCulture.com spoke to Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, who is excited about playing a big game overseas.

The first ever NFL game in 📍 Frankfurt, Germany 🇩🇪. This AFC showdown is going to be one for the 📚 @NFLDeutschland pic.twitter.com/kSxGS24gHU — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 3, 2023

"I believe, right now, we're the number two seed and they're the number one seed. ...Unfortunately, I don't know how it's going to be with the fans if Chief Nation's going to be out there, Fins fans are going to be out there heavily, but it is going to be a great atmosphere," Mostert said. "Now, if it was back in the US and we were at the Chiefs or we played the Chiefs in Hard Rock, it would feel like playoff football, and we get that experience. So we're a young team, and yeah, we're just excited to have the opportunity to play in Germany."

The Chiefs (6-2) look poised to make another run at the Super Bowl title. After losing to the Detroit Lions home opener, the Chiefs have won six of their last seven games. Tight end Travis Kelce has been one of the biggest stories of the year due to his relationship with Taylor Swift. But he's on his way to having another All-Pro season, catching 54 passes for 583 yards and four touchdowns in seven games.

"There's been a lot of talk about us coming out here later and maybe not having that time to acclimate and everything, and I'll be the one to say that we got a team that we're ready to roll," Kelce told reporters in Germany, per ESPN. "Anytime, anywhere, whether it's in the parking lot, whether it's on some nice grass or a mud field, we don't care. It is all mental for us and we're ready to rock and roll."