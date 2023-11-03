Titans Wide Receiver Treylon Burks Carted off Field After Suffering Scary Injury vs. Steelers

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered a scary injury on Thursday night in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN. The injury happened late in the fourth quarter when Burks tried to make a deep catch along the sideline on fourth down and landed hard. Burks did not get up after diving for the football and remained on the ground for a few minutes. The medical staff from both teams came out to treat Burks and cut his face mask off his helmet. The second-year player was carted off the field, and after the game, Titans head coach Mike Vrable said Burks was alert and moving in the locker room.

"Trey is alert, moving, and I'll have more of an update, hopefully tomorrow," Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt. "The way it looked ... he's alert and the training room will evaluate him." Burks finished the night with two receptions for 23 yards in the 20-16 loss to the Steelers. He has played five of the Titans' eight games this season and has caught eight passes for 122 yards. Burks is looking to build off a 2022 season when he recorded 29 receptions for 425 yards and one touchdown.

Treylon Burks gave a thumbs up as he was carted off the field. pic.twitter.com/AuEabU8GgF — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 3, 2023

Last year, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill talked about what Burks brings to the table. "Treylon, a guy came in and didn't get a lot of work in the spring — just some things he was dealing with. And now coming out into training camp, from Day One, he's made plays for me," Tannehill said in a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio (per Pro Football Talk). "So, it's been exciting for me. I didn't really know — [he had] solid college tape, watched the film But didn't really know because I hadn't seen it with my own eyes, per se. So to come out here and hit a deep ball [on our] first day, and he's consistently making plays for me."

"Is it perfect? No. Are we growing through the process, there's still adjustments that we're cleaning up — yeah, of course. But seeing that athleticism, seeing that range and speed, he's running by some people, too. So a lot of really good things out of him. Hopefully, we can keep the foot on the gas and keep him progressing."