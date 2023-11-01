Atlanta Falcons Announce New Starting Quarterback

The Atlanta Falcons have made a change at quarterback despite being in first place in the NFC South. On Wednesday, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced that Taylor Heinicke will be the starting quarterback for the game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. He will take over for Desmond Ridder, who started the team's last 12 games dating back to last season.

"Just for this week, with all of the variables, we were kind of considering in the last two hours, and what we feel is best for this week against Minnesota (is) Taylor will play this week," Smith said during the press conference, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Heinicke took over for Ridder in the game against the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday as Ridder left the game to be evaluated for a concussion. Ridder cleared concussion protocol, but Heinicke stayed the game and finished with 175 passing yards and one touchdown with a 100.3 passer rating.

Ridder will be available on Sunday if the Falcons need him. But will Heinicke be the starter going forward? "No, we're not getting into the long-term right now," Smith said. "It's just, we're focusing on Minnesota and Taylor because there (are) a lot of variables. Just kind of looking at it short-term. … Really our focus is short-term and what gives us the best chance Sunday with everything being considered, a lot of variables."

Heinicke, who is from Atlanta, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2015. The 30-year-old has played for several teams over the years but saw the most action when he was with the Washington Commanders. In three seasons, Heinicke played in 26 games with 24 starts and threw for 5,415 yards with 33 touchdowns and 21 interceptions with an 87.5 passer rating. Last year, Heinicke played in nine games and posted a 5-3-1 record.

Ridder, 24, was selected by the Falcons in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He took over for Marcus Mariota last season and has been the starting QB since Week 14 of last year. In his 12 games, Ridder has thrown for 2,409 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions with an 84.8 passer rating. After not committing a turnover in 2022, Ridder is responsible for 10 of the team's 14 turnovers in the last five games.