Anthology Series Covering Pivotal Moments in NFL History in the Works

An anthology series on the history of the NFL is coming very soon. According to Variety, the sports content studio Game1 is teaming up with Gifford Media Group to adapt Frank Gifford's memoir, The Glory Game: How the 1958 NFL Championship Changed Football Forever into a television series. The pending project is called Glory Game and takes a look at the history in the NFL.

The first season will focus Gifford's time with the New York Giants as well as his time in New York City. Other seasons will feature other teams in different eras and will highlight notable players and stories in the league's 101-year history.

"To paraphrase the great John Madden, the modern NFL began with the 1958 NFL Championship, and there was no one better to tell the story of that game and the league’s subsequent development than my father," Cody Gifford, Frank Gifford’s son and founder of Gifford Media Group, said in a statement to Variety. "Whether on the field or in the broadcast booth, for nearly half a century his own story unfolded concurrently with the league’s exponential growth. I’m thrilled to partner with Greg, Basil and the entire game1 team to bring this timeless history to life. I think we all envision the show as the definitive, long-overdue saga of America’s defining game."

The release date of Glory Game hasn't been announced. However, fans will be in for a treat with the first season as Gifford was one of the best players in NFL history. Gifford, who died at the age of 84 in 2015, spent his entire 12 seasons with the Giants and led the team to a championship in 1956. In his career, Gifford, who played halfback and wide receiver, recording 3,609 rushing yards, 5,434 receiver yards, 34 rushing touchdowns and 43 receiving touchdowns. He was named MVP in 1956, Comeback Player of the Year in 1962 and selected to the All-Pro Team six times.

Gifford took part in the 1958 NFL Championship game which is dubbed The Greatest Game Ever Played, The Giants lost to the Baltimore Colts 23-17, and it led to the league growing in popularity after being televised across the nation by NBC. An estimated 45 million people watched the game, and in 2019 a nationwide panel of 66 media members chose the game as the league's best game of all-time.