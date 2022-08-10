NFL's Frank Gore Charged With Assault Following Domestic Violence Incident

Former NFL running back Frank Gore has been charged with assault after police said he was involved in a domestic violence incident with a 28-year-old woman, according to TMZ Sports. The incident reportedly happened on July 31 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Police said the 28-year-old woman was speaking to hotel security when they arrived at the Tropicana Atlantic City. However, the woman "did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time." Gore was charged this week with simple assault "related to the domestic violence incident" following an investigation.

TMZ Sports then reported that Gore allegedly grabbed a naked woman by her hair and dragged her across a hotel room's hallway during the altercation. Documents obtained by TMZ Sports said that Gore grabbed the woman by her hair before "violently dragging" the person along the floor of the 59th hallway." Gore is set to appear in court in October.

Gore, 39, began his NFL career in 2005 when he was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the draft. He played for the 49ers for 10 seasons before joining the Indianapolis Colts in 2015. Gore spent three seasons with the Colts and then played for the Miami Dolphins (2018), Buffalo Bills (2019) and New York Jets (2020). He finished his career rushing for 16,000 rushing yards and 81 rushing touchdowns while also tallying 3,985 receiving yards and 18 receiving touchdowns. Gore was selected to the Pro Bowl five times and was selected to the 2010s All-Decade Team.

In June, Gore signed a one-day contract with the 49ers following his retirement announcement. "One of the very first things I told the 49ers organization when they drafted me in 2005 was that they got the right guy," Gore said. "I knew early on that I wouldn't let my college career define me in regards to injuries, and that I would have to outwork a lot of people to get to where I wanted to be.

"After 10 years in San Francisco and 16 years in the NFL, I can confidently say that I put all I had into the game of football. Football was and is everything to me. From meetings and film study to practice and just being in the locker room, all of it meant the world to me. I am happy to officially close this chapter of my life and proud of what I was able to accomplish and the legacy I leave behind."