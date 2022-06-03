Frank Gore Signs Contract With 49ers Following Retirement Announcement

✖

Frank Gore has signed his final NFL contract. The legendary NFL running back has signed a one-day deal with the San Francisco 49ers and officially announced his retirement from the league. Additionally, Gore was officially inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame.

"We are thrilled to induct Frank Gore into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, his rightful place among our all-time greats," 49ers CEO Jed York said in a statement. "Frank had to overcome many challenges upon entering the NFL and now leaves the game not only as one of the best backs in NFL history, but one of the best football players ever. Frank's 16-year NFL career is a testament to his durability, having played in more games than any other running back in league history."

"One of the very first things I told the 49ers organization when they drafted me in 2005 was that they got the right guy," Gore said. "I knew early on that I wouldn't let my college career define me in regards to injuries, and that I would have to outwork a lot of people to get to where I wanted to be. After 10 years in San Francisco and 16 years in the NFL, I can confidently say that I put all I had into the game of football. Football was and is everything to me. From meetings and film study to practice and just being in the locker room, all of it meant the world to me. I am happy to officially close this chapter of my life and proud of what I was able to accomplish and the legacy I leave behind."

Gore, 39, was selected in the third round by the 49ers in the 2005 NFL Draft. He spent 10 seasons in San Francisco before playing for the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. In his career, Gore was named to the All-Pro Second Tema in 2006, selected to the Pro Bowl five times and was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. Gore holds the NFL record for most games played by running back (241) and most seasons with 1,200 yards from scrimmage (12). He finished his career, with exactly 16,000 rushing yards, 81, rushing touchdowns, 3,985 yards and 18 receiving touchdowns.

"I want to thank my entire family who was with me the entire way," Gore said. "I would also like to thank Denise and Dr. York, Jed York, and each coach I was fortunate enough to play for. To my teammates, the ones I sweat and strained with every game, thank you for continuing to push me to want more and not settle for the status quo."