NFL Fans Sign Petitions Demanding League to Remove Former Falcons QB Michael Vick as Pro Bowl Captain

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick was recently named a captain for the upcoming Pro Bowl game. However, fans want the NFL to remove him as one of the captains because of his criminal record. According to WKRN.com, there are a number of petitions that fans have signed to demand the league to keep Vick away from the Pro Bowl. One of the petitions on Change.org already has over 200,000 signatures.

“To honor a man who had zero regard for animals is unacceptable and I would like your help to make sure he is NOT honored at the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl,” Joanna Lind wrote on the Change.org petition she started.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There were a number of people who signed that petition that shared the same opinion as Lind.

“Honoring a horrifically abusive person??? Take a look at one of his dogs that died during surgery after part of her face was ripped off. Or the dogs hung and electrocuted. Did everyone forget that? This is a character issue. And we’re honoring him? Really?” wrote one critic.

Another individual who signed the petition shared that he was a “demon” among all the controversy. “He’s not sorry. He’s just sorry he got CAUGHT! He should be banned from football for LIFE!! What does this example set for our children??? Go ahead honey and MURDER that dog. You will STILL make millions! He should be hung, slammed and electrocuted just like he did to those poor helpless creatures.”

Another petition on Change.org was started by Brande Wood and has over 49,000 signatures with the goal being 50,000.

“Michael Vick was named a Pro Bowl captain alongside three NFL icons not associated with torturing and slaughtering dogs,” Wood wrote. “He should NOT be celebrated. He should NOT be on television. He should NOT be honored by the NFL.”

In 2007, Vick pleaded guilty to his involvement in a dogfighting ring and was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison. The NFL selected Vick as legends captains along with Pro Football Hall of Famers Terrell Davis, Darrell Green and Bruce Smith.

Vick played in the NFL from 2001-2006, 2009-2015 and made his biggest impact when he was a member of the Atlanta Falcons where he was a three-time Pro Bowler, leading the team to the NFC title game in 2004. He holds the season record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a season with 1,039. He also has the record for most career rushing yards for a quarterback with 6,109.