How NFL Fans Can Star in New State Farm Commercial

Super Bowl LVI is only three weeks away, and along with the game, fans are looking forward to the commercials that will air. But now some lucky fans can be featured in a new promotion during the Super Bowl, thanks to a contest from State Farm, which aired its first Super Bowl ad last year. On Saturday, State Farm announced launched a campaign on TikTok where the character Jake from State Farm is a talent scout evaluating video submissions on the platform. Users are asked to show off their talents with TikTok’s duet feature and use the “TeamStateFarm” hashtag. On Feb. 13 (Super Bowl Sunday), the three best videos will be pinned to the top of Jake’s TikTok page, and users will then pick the winning video by liking their favorite.

“Rather than focus solely on one day and a traditional on-air spot, which admittedly was a huge success for us last year, we decided to tap into the ongoing excitement of #TeamStateFarm to extend engagement from the regular season into the postseason and beyond,” said Alyson Griffin, VP of marketing at State Farm, per Ad Week.

Voting ends on Feb. 17, and the winner will be announced in late February. The winner will receive a paid trip to meet Jake from State Farm and appear in an upcoming traditional commercial. State Farm has made a name for itself over the years with its commercials. Kevin Miles plays Jake from State Farm, and he talked about the process of landing the role.

They asked people to wear a red polo and khakis and I didn’t even see that for the wardrobe, so I showed up in a white shirt, gray blazer, black distressed jeans and Jordans,” he said in an interview with Forbes last year. ” I did the audition and then when I did the callback, you show up to the callback in the same thing [you wore before] and I’m seeing a hundred people wearing red polos and khakis and I’m like ‘Man, did I miss something?’ I pull my phone out and ‘Crap!’”

Miles has been in multiple commercials with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The star quarterbacks face each other in the Super Bowl as both teams are still in the playoffs.