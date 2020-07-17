NFL Fans Call out Washington Owner Dan Snyder Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal
Washington's NFL team has been through an interesting week. Along with retiring the Redskins nickname and logo, a report by The Washington Post was released on Thursday, which stated 15 women accused former scouts and members of team owner Dan Snyder's inner circle of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. Three of the people accused — former assistant director of pro personnel Richard Mann II, longtime radio play-by-play announcer and senior vice president Larry Michael, and former director of pro personnel Alex Santos — left the team within the last week.
"The Washington Redskins football team takes issues of employee conduct seriously," the team said in a statement to the Post. "While we do not speak to specific employee situations publicly, when new allegations of conduct are brought forward that are contrary to these policies, we address them promptly."
Snyder hasn't been accused directly but declined multiple interview requests from the Post. The allegations of sexual harassment span from 2006 to 2019 and the report included screenshots of text messages from Mann to a female employee, which included a conversation with coworkers about where she had breast enhancement surgery. The report has led to fans calling out Snyder for losing control of the team. Here's a look at what fans had to say about the situation.
The truest and most depressing part of all this. Dan Snyder will survive. If pimping out cheerleaders didn’t bring him down, this won’t, either. https://t.co/TW6gkTI8TA— Washington Warthogs Fan (@ouij) July 17, 2020
If the Washington Football team picks and stupid name and don’t make Dan Snyder sell the team. I will be entering free agency as an NFL fan. Any offer will be considered except the Cowboys and Eagles.— ODawg (@owencovert) July 17, 2020
"There is really no place in the league like that organization when it comes to the class system that exists. There's Dan Snyder and his inner circle, and there's everybody else."@JeffDarlington speaks on the "cultural issue" within Washington's organization. pic.twitter.com/3iSnlneEGi— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 17, 2020
Roger Goodell and the NFL can legally force out Washington own Dan Snyder, based on the NFL's bylaws.
But will they?
That feels like a stretch at this point, right or not.https://t.co/E7vJwIx71t— Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) July 17, 2020
He needs to be gone, despite the loss in comedic value that is watching Dan Snyder run the Redskins, but even still he’s going to make a huge profit off of selling them so he still wins in the end— Jeremy Jackson (@untouchable1953) July 17, 2020
We are approaching 11am in Virginia and Dan Snyder has made NO statement on how 15 women were sexually/verbally harassed by other employees. That is completely unacceptable. It says a lot about his organization, and his leadership as a whole. #Washington_______________— pegasus productions (@PegasusProduct2) July 17, 2020
@NFL Dan Snyder should be forced out!!!! The entire culture of the washington football team is set by him!! Kick him out and give the fans ownership!!— Rissa Leigh (@rissaleigh19) July 17, 2020
Dan Snyder needs to be forced to sell the team. All of this sexual harassment happened until his watch. The cheerleader stuff a couple yrs ago happened under his watch. He has only 1 person considered HR in the organization. 40 people left the org last year due to the bad culture— Jacob Stephens | Black Lives Matter (@jacobcs23) July 17, 2020
That’s it Dan Snyder it’s time to sell the @Redskins. People demanding a name change and rape allegations against your employees. Tough week for the team...— Abbas Abdallah (@AbbasAbdallah1) July 17, 2020
#DanSnyder needs to sell the team ASAP. Dude is the most hated owner in sports right now.— Kev w the A.A.S 🇭🇳 (@KevGomez1103) July 17, 2020
So I guess the Washington football team is silently scrapping the Washington Predators as a potential replacement name 🤔 #DanSnyder @TheWillHobson @washingtonpost— David Greenberg (@david_greenberg) July 17, 2020
Suddenly, Dan Snyder’s worries over his team’s name might look like his second-worst problem.
Washington Redfaces? WaPo Drops Long-Awaited Sexual-Harassment Bombshell On Snyder, NFLhttps://t.co/rYjWxi6dj8 pic.twitter.com/qnssp7Pi4G— Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) July 17, 2020
Dan Snyder - who is scared of his own shadow on a GOOD day - will somehow have to a) Apologize for this slimepit he created b) Convince the media/NFL/public that he truly was not involved or aware and c) That HE is the one to help fix it. Good luck. Herculean task ahead.— Steve Czaban (@czabe) July 16, 2020
Just finished the article. Washington is/was rotten to the core. Dan Snyder may not have been directly implicated in the harassment, but when half the executive team acts in such a repugnant manner to female employees over 10 years, it falls on him.
Sell the team, Dan.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) July 16, 2020
More than a dozen women alleged sexual harassment by Dan Snyder’s inner circle and this is your first takeaway?!! Have you no empathy or compassion?— Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) July 16, 2020
Looks like Dan Snyder got bigger things to worry about than a name change 😳😳😳😳😳 https://t.co/cbr4UAjrmE— shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) July 17, 2020
Dan Snyder after seeing the Washington Post article pic.twitter.com/eW8zq4p0M0— 💫 (@TatumW0RLD) July 16, 2020
"With the name retired, we have finally fixed the biggest problem with the Redskins organization!"
Dan Snyder: pic.twitter.com/avKkbUPKdn— offensiveNFLmemes (@offensivenflmem) July 16, 2020
After reading that WaPo article, one thing is abundantly clear: the NFL needs to force Dan Snyder out. He does not deserve to own a football team. What a disgrace that organization is.— Jesse Finver (@JfinverSports12) July 16, 2020
Dan Snyder trying to enter the facility after the article drops today pic.twitter.com/yjkxUvsuqo— Azzam (@BonsaiSkyJr) July 16, 2020