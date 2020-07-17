NFL Fans Call out Washington Owner Dan Snyder Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

Washington's NFL team has been through an interesting week. Along with retiring the Redskins nickname and logo, a report by The Washington Post was released on Thursday, which stated 15 women accused former scouts and members of team owner Dan Snyder's inner circle of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. Three of the people accused — former assistant director of pro personnel Richard Mann II, longtime radio play-by-play announcer and senior vice president Larry Michael, and former director of pro personnel Alex Santos — left the team within the last week.

"The Washington Redskins football team takes issues of employee conduct seriously," the team said in a statement to the Post. "While we do not speak to specific employee situations publicly, when new allegations of conduct are brought forward that are contrary to these policies, we address them promptly."

Snyder hasn't been accused directly but declined multiple interview requests from the Post. The allegations of sexual harassment span from 2006 to 2019 and the report included screenshots of text messages from Mann to a female employee, which included a conversation with coworkers about where she had breast enhancement surgery. The report has led to fans calling out Snyder for losing control of the team. Here's a look at what fans had to say about the situation.