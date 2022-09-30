NFL Fans Blast Miami Dolphins for Team's Handling of Tua Tagovailoa's Head and Neck Injury
Tua Tagovailoa suffered a head and neck injury on Thursday night that forced him to be hospitalized. And while the Miami Dolphins quarterback is likely going to be okay, NFL fans aren't happy with the team because they beleive he shouldn't have been playing. On Sunday, Tagovailoa hit his head in the game against the Buffalo Bills and was evaluated for a concussion at halftime. He was allowed to return to the game as the Dolphins said Tagovailoa suffered a back injury after reporting he left the game with a head injury. And now that the star quarterback hit his head on the turf again and suffered a head and neck injury, NFL fans and players are questioning why he was back so quickly.
"I appreciate all the concern, really just because I care about the guy and I appreciate all of the concern for the individual," Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said, per the team's official website. "What I was kind of referring to in terms of not changing anything that I'd do was because the whole process for what happened on the Bills game was he was evaluated for a head injury immediately. That's what we brought him into the tent for or brought him inside for. He was evaluated and then cleared by several layers of medical professionals, who – I don't pretend to be one – but those people, the collection of them, cleared him of any head injury whatsoever." Here's a look at fans going after the Dolphins for their decision and Tagovailoa's injury.
This was Tua Tagovailoa 4 days ago against the Buffalo Bills, no doctor in their right mind should have cleared him to play tonight against the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/XQATk2UR5R— 𝗗rew (@MambaSzn24) September 30, 2022
One fan responded: "If you've ever had a back injury then you know there's no way he gets up and walks like that if he had hurt his back. He was obviously concussed and the people that covered this up need to face serious consequences."
Tua Tagovailoa is seriously hurt, this isnt normal. He shouldnt have been cleared last week and he shouldnt have started this week. The Dolphins arent gonna have him much longer if he doesnt get the recovery he needs. pic.twitter.com/AG0OasVm1V— hello (@candlecroissant) September 30, 2022
Another fan wrote: "I agree after that bad play during bulls he was playing with half a head and now he's broken, he needs rest and recovery. It's ok if we don't do good the rest of the season we need him for the bills game I'm Dec that's really it. Prayers for Tua."
Praying for #TuaTagovailoa. There needs to be an independent investigation of Sunday’s injury and the decision to play him Thursday. @NFL And the Dolphins should not play until the investigation is complete.
Also, please do not post the video in my TL. I’ve seen it.— Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) September 30, 2022
One fan said: "It's been 11 years since I had a mild concussion. Lost of hearing in my right ear, short-term memory loss & even though the GPS is telling me to turn on right, my brain does not compute at times( basically I have issues following directions). I can't imagine he was ready to play."
To understand how Catastrophic Thurs Head Injury was to Dolphins QB #TuaTagovailoa
Watch his 1st injury from Sun & witness how his brain/body betray him after
Then watch the 2nd – JUST 4 DAYS LATER – & pay attention to his Hands & Fingers
This young man will never be the same. pic.twitter.com/kHSAe5gJ2K— Michael Hustus (@HustusMichael) September 30, 2022
A Twitter user said: "This is horrific to watch. But the NFL & it's owners will sweep it under the rug. What's a concussion in the face of billions of dollars to me made from fans/tickets/tv rights/merchandise etc?? Right? Appalling. Tua may be ok now, but would be worried for future health."
.@heykayadams shares her thoughts on the questions surrounding Tua Tagovailoa:⁰⁰“We have to protect these players… We have to do a better job.”
📺: @FanDuelTV pic.twitter.com/0iISwksqKB— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) September 30, 2022
A fan tweeted: "I think the best thing that can happen is that the investigation finds that Miami followed the concussion protocol to the letter in the Buffalo game and because that did such an inadequate job protecting Tua from further injury, the protocol itself needs to be changed."
There are a lot of questions that need to be answered about the Dolphins decision to allow Tua Tagovailoa to play tonight
The fact this was considered a “back injury” a week ago is still insane
Potentially life-altering factors on the line. Major step back for player safety pic.twitter.com/GODktj6uKS— Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) September 30, 2022
One fan wrote: "It's crazy that even just a shove and fall like that can mess you up. I've fallen flat on my back off a flight of stairs and only got the wind knocked out of me. You see people fail flips and bend their neck bad. And their neck just hurts. It's crazy to see what happened."
What I'd like to know is: how did #TuaTagovailoa receive a clear traumatic neurological injury on live TV (his second in 4 days)—and get discharged from a hospital and cleared to travel on a pressurized airplane before the game had even ended?— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) September 30, 2022
I'm no doctor but this seems wrong.
One person said: "I've been thinking about this bc it's bugging me…I've gone to the hospital for head injuries & they don't just release you…they run tests and observe you. Now, he wouldn't be waiting in the ER like the rest of us so it would be much less time but still. Miami said they 'expect.'"