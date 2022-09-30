NFL Fans Blast Miami Dolphins for Team's Handling of Tua Tagovailoa's Head and Neck Injury

Tua Tagovailoa suffered a head and neck injury on Thursday night that forced him to be hospitalized. And while the Miami Dolphins quarterback is likely going to be okay, NFL fans aren't happy with the team because they beleive he shouldn't have been playing. On Sunday, Tagovailoa hit his head in the game against the Buffalo Bills and was evaluated for a concussion at halftime. He was allowed to return to the game as the Dolphins said Tagovailoa suffered a back injury after reporting he left the game with a head injury. And now that the star quarterback hit his head on the turf again and suffered a head and neck injury, NFL fans and players are questioning why he was back so quickly.

"I appreciate all the concern, really just because I care about the guy and I appreciate all of the concern for the individual," Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said, per the team's official website. "What I was kind of referring to in terms of not changing anything that I'd do was because the whole process for what happened on the Bills game was he was evaluated for a head injury immediately. That's what we brought him into the tent for or brought him inside for. He was evaluated and then cleared by several layers of medical professionals, who – I don't pretend to be one – but those people, the collection of them, cleared him of any head injury whatsoever." Here's a look at fans going after the Dolphins for their decision and Tagovailoa's injury.