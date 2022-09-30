New Reports Detail Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's Condition After Suffering Head and Neck Injuries

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, which led to him being sent to the hospital. And it looks like Tagovailoa is going to be okay based on multiple reports. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN said that the 24-year-old has left the hospital and is now at home in South Florida after suffering a concussion. When he got home, Tagovailoa was in "good spirits" and is scheduled to have an MRI with a possible second opinion. While Tagovailoa was at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, initial tests showed no structural damage to his head and neck.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports said that Tagovailoa "traveled back with the team in a neck brace. All (initial) scans were negative, nothing broken. Will have MRI when he gets back." She also said that Tagovailoa's family was at the game and then visited him at the hospital.

The injury happened in the second quarter when he was sacked and slammed to the ground by Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou. As soon as the Alabama alum hit the ground, his arms seemed to seize up and remained on the field for nearly 10 minutes before he was taken off on a stretcher.

"I saw him lay down. I saw that it looked like he (had) some stress going on with the impact of the hit. And then once I got out to the field, I knew right away that this was at least a concussion," McDaniel said after the game, per CBS Sports. "I was worried about those other things on top of that. I was obviously very worried about his head, but you know you wanted to make sure that all things with relation to the spine and back — you want to make sure that's okay.

"But it was very clear to me from the onset he, had, I didn't really know the degree of — but I knew he had the concussion. He was asking for me and when he saw me I could just tell that it wasn't the same guy that I'm used to seeing." The injury comes as Tagovailoa dealt with another injury on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. At halftime, Tagovailoa was evaluated for a concussion after he hit his head on the ground and then stumbled while trying to return to the huddle. He returned to the game later after the Dolphins announced he had a back injury.