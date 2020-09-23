NFL Fans at Games: Where Every Team Stands After 2 Weeks Into Regular Season

The NFL kicked off its 2020 season two weeks ago, and there have been challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the biggest changes made was fans not being allowed to attended games for the majority of teams. During the first week of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars allowed a limited number of fans at their home stadiums, and both teams came away with a win. During Week 2, the Dallas Cowboys allowed fans, and they witnessed a come from behind win. It was the same scenario with the Miami Dolphins as over 11,000 fans saw the team fall short against the Buffalo Bills.

"The Dallas Cowboys plan on playing all of our football games and we plan on playing them in front of our fans," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said back in August. He also said the size of AT&T Stadium and the number of luxury suites provides fans more opportunities to cheers on the Cowboys. Also, the state of Texas allows for up to 50% capacity at sporting events. It looks like more teams are starting to have fans attend games, but here's where every team stands heading into Week 3 of the 2020 season as reported by CBS Sports.