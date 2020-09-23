NFL Fans at Games: Where Every Team Stands After 2 Weeks Into Regular Season

By Brian Jones

The NFL kicked off its 2020 season two weeks ago, and there have been challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the biggest changes made was fans not being allowed to attended games for the majority of teams. During the first week of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars allowed a limited number of fans at their home stadiums, and both teams came away with a win. During Week 2, the Dallas Cowboys allowed fans, and they witnessed a come from behind win. It was the same scenario with the Miami Dolphins as over 11,000 fans saw the team fall short against the Buffalo Bills.

"The Dallas Cowboys plan on playing all of our football games and we plan on playing them in front of our fans," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said back in August. He also said the size of AT&T Stadium and the number of luxury suites provides fans more opportunities to cheers on the Cowboys. Also, the state of Texas allows for up to 50% capacity at sporting events. It looks like more teams are starting to have fans attend games, but here's where every team stands heading into Week 3 of the 2020 season as reported by CBS Sports.

AFC East

(Photo: Maddie Meyer / Staff, Getty)

Buffalo Bills - No fans for the first two home games 

Miami Dolphins - 20% capacity limit

New England Patriots - No fans for the first two home games 

New York Jets - No fans until further notice

AFC North

(Photo: Scott Taetsch / Contributor, Getty)

Baltimore Ravens - No fans until further notice

Cincinnati Bengals - No fans through one home game 

Cleveland Browns - 10% capacity for first two home games 

Pittsburgh Steelers - No fans through first two home games

AFC South

(Photo: Icon Sportswire / Contributor, Getty)

Houston Texans - No fans for the first home game 

Indianapolis Colts - 2,500 fan limit for home games 

Jacksonville Jaguars: 25% capacity for home games 

Tennessee Titans: No fans for the first home game

AFC West

(Photo: Jamie Squire / Staff, Getty)

Denver Broncos - No fans through the first home game 

Kansas City Chiefs - 22% stadium capacity for home games

Las Vegas Raiders - No fans for the 2020 season

Los Angeles Chargers - No fans for the first two home games 

NFC East

(Photo: Rob Carr / Staff, Getty)

Dallas Cowboys -  25% attendance for Week 2

New York Giants - No fans until further notice 

Philadelphia Eagles - No fans until further notice 

Washington Football Team - No fans for 2020 season 

NFC North

(Photo: Dylan Buell / Contributor, Getty)

Chicago Bears - No fans until further notice 

Detroit Lions - No fans for the first two home games 

Green Bay Packers - No fans for the first two home games 

Minnesota Vikings - No fans for the first two home games 

NFC South

(Photo: Kevin C. Cox / Staff, Getty)

Atlanta Falcons - No fans until Oct. 11 

Carolina Panthers - No fans through one home game 

New Orleans Saints - No fans for the first home game 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - No fans for the first two home games 

NFC West

(Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Contributor, Getty)

Arizona Cardinals - No fans for the first two home games 

Los Angeles Rams - No fans for the first two home games 

San Francisco 49ers - No fans for the first home game 

Seattle Seahawks - No fans for the first three games 

