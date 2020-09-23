NFL Fans at Games: Where Every Team Stands After 2 Weeks Into Regular Season
The NFL kicked off its 2020 season two weeks ago, and there have been challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the biggest changes made was fans not being allowed to attended games for the majority of teams. During the first week of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars allowed a limited number of fans at their home stadiums, and both teams came away with a win. During Week 2, the Dallas Cowboys allowed fans, and they witnessed a come from behind win. It was the same scenario with the Miami Dolphins as over 11,000 fans saw the team fall short against the Buffalo Bills.
"The Dallas Cowboys plan on playing all of our football games and we plan on playing them in front of our fans," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said back in August. He also said the size of AT&T Stadium and the number of luxury suites provides fans more opportunities to cheers on the Cowboys. Also, the state of Texas allows for up to 50% capacity at sporting events. It looks like more teams are starting to have fans attend games, but here's where every team stands heading into Week 3 of the 2020 season as reported by CBS Sports.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills - No fans for the first two home games
Miami Dolphins - 20% capacity limit
New England Patriots - No fans for the first two home games
New York Jets - No fans until further notice
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens - No fans until further notice
Cincinnati Bengals - No fans through one home game
Cleveland Browns - 10% capacity for first two home games
Pittsburgh Steelers - No fans through first two home games
AFC South
Houston Texans - No fans for the first home game
Indianapolis Colts - 2,500 fan limit for home games
Jacksonville Jaguars: 25% capacity for home games
Tennessee Titans: No fans for the first home game
AFC West
Denver Broncos - No fans through the first home game
Kansas City Chiefs - 22% stadium capacity for home games
Las Vegas Raiders - No fans for the 2020 season
Los Angeles Chargers - No fans for the first two home games
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys - 25% attendance for Week 2
New York Giants - No fans until further notice
Philadelphia Eagles - No fans until further notice
Washington Football Team - No fans for 2020 season
NFC North
Chicago Bears - No fans until further notice
Detroit Lions - No fans for the first two home games
Green Bay Packers - No fans for the first two home games
Minnesota Vikings - No fans for the first two home games
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons - No fans until Oct. 11
Carolina Panthers - No fans through one home game
New Orleans Saints - No fans for the first home game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - No fans for the first two home games
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals - No fans for the first two home games
Los Angeles Rams - No fans for the first two home games
San Francisco 49ers - No fans for the first home game
Seattle Seahawks - No fans for the first three games