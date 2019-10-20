NFL Fan Wears Cowboys-Eagles Jersey to Rivalry Game, and Social Media Reactions Are Wild

Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles meet for the battle of first place in the NFC East. With this game taking place at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Cowboys, there was little doubt that there would be a mass of Dallas faithful heading toward the stadium for the big game. However, there was one fan that turned heads for different reasons after she was shown wearing a green and white jersey that represented both teams.

On the back was half of the number four from Dak Prescott‘s jersey and half of the 11 from Carson Wentz’s. Considering that this is one of the NFL‘s fiercest rivalries, it was a surprise to many that the fan was wearing a jersey to support both teams.

In the NFC East, you either love one team and despise every other or you root for a team in the other divisions. There is no cheering for both the Cowboys and the Eagles.

Now this is how you guarantee yourself a win! 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/jfcJWT75LM — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) October 20, 2019

With both teams sitting at 3-3 after six games, the victor will gain an advantage in the win-loss column. Additionally, there will be a bonus of taking the head-to-head tiebreaker that could ultimately play a role late in the season.

Regardless of the effect on the standings, the fans of both teams, as well as many others in the league, made sure to voice their concerns about this jersey decision. Some were sick at the sight of both Wentz and Prescott on the same jersey while others were simply in awe that she would wear this outfit around fans that have a reputation for violence.

This 2-jersey thing only makes sense when a parent has a son of both teams and it would obviously have the same name on the back. This…isn’t that. pic.twitter.com/9Q5EXaNkyz — ✭ᴎwoɿᙠ ɘbɒ|ᙠ✭ (@Jaey_R5) October 20, 2019

In sports, having a jersey split down the middle is often acceptable for a number of reasons. For example, there are parents that have multiple children playing the same sport but for different teams. This would warrant having different colored jerseys that bear the same name.

The Watt family has three children in the league in Derek, T.J., and J.J., and all three play for different teams. However, this fan is not the parent of both Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott, which is viewed as a party foul by many on social media.

Whatever the reason for this decision, the fans of both the Eagles and the Cowboys do not want this jersey allowed in the building. The rivalry is fierce between these two teams and can often lead to conflict in the stands and outside the stadium.

If the fans of either team see the split jersey, there is a scenario in which verbal barbs will be thrown, followed by violence. There are many on social media that believe it’s a bad decision to walk into AT&T Stadium with this outfit on.

Regardless of rooting interests, there are many on social media that view this decision as simply vomit-inducing. Maybe this viewpoint is owed to the Eagles recently winning a Super Bowl and the Cowboys boasting one of the more talented rosters in the league, or maybe it’s a simple fact that these two teams simply dislike each other.

Either way, seeing these two colors mixed together on the same jersey was enough to make some football fans begin to dry heave. Although it’s unclear if any trips to the restroom were made necessary.

It’s a 2 face jersey, Harvey is obviously Dak side. #Batman — HowMyDirkTaste (@mavsfan0) October 20, 2019

There were certainly many football fans that viewed this jersey as an opportunity to jump on multiple bandwagons, but there were some that looked for a deeper meaning. For example, maybe this individual is a Batman fan.

Bruce Wayne and his alter ego often faced off with a villain known as Two-Face due to one side of his head being disfigured and the other being pristine. Is this jersey just as subtle nod to the attorney/villain?

Must be a cowboy and NDSU fan. — Michael Auger (@spiff4prez) October 20, 2019

On the surface, this decision to have a split Dak Prescott and Carson Wentz jersey was viewed as downright villainous by many fans on social media. However, there were others that tried to justify this decision. It’s entirely possible that the fan in question really loves the Dallas Cowboys, as well as North Dakota State University.

Prior to entering the NFL as a draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz made a name for himself at North Dakota State. He went from a little-known prospect to one of the top draft picks at his position.

Gamesmanship is critical when rooting for specific NFL teams. It’s guaranteed that fans of the teams not named the New England Patriots will experience some form of heartache each season. So how do the fans alleviate the potential pain?

One option is simply rooting for the best teams, even when they play each other. Maybe this fan is doing just that in order to leave the game in a good mood. If the Cowboys win, she’s in a good mood. If the Eagles win, she’s still in a good mood.

There are better ways to burn $200 — Mike (@daltexfan09) October 20, 2019

Love or hate the decision to wear this split jersey, it remains evident to many on social media that this football fan had some extra money in her bank account. Football jerseys are not cheap, with many ranging from $99 to over $200.

Of course, this begs the question: did she have to buy two separate jerseys and stitch them together, or did the NFL’s merchandise shop let her customize a jersey that was both white and green. The latter option seems very unlikely.

1/2 Eagles, 1/2 Cowboys, All terrible — Joe (@JoeP11385876) October 20, 2019

While many were quick to criticize this dual-jersey decision, there were others that wanted to look at the reasoning. One possibility is that the football fan was simply trying to create a formula for success or failure, depending on her viewpoint.

In mathematics, the Pythagorean Theorem states that A squared plus B squared equals C squared. Does this jersey serve a similar function?