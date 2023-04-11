NFL Draft Prospect Michael Jefferson Suffers Multiple Injuries in Car Accident

A college football star who is looking to be drafted by an NFL team later this month just had a major setback. Michael Jefferson, a wide receiver from Louisiana-Lafayette, suffered injuries that called for multiple surgeries after he was part of a multi-vehicle accident in Mobile, Alabama on Sunday, his agent told ESPN.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials told TMZ Sports the accident occurred on U.S. 43 around 7:55 p.m. local time when a 55-year-old man who was driving a 2014 Dodge Charger collided head-on with Jefferson's 2019 Chevrolet Impala. Following the initial collision, a 2008 Nissan Maxima also struck the Dodge. Officials told TMZ Sports the driver of the Dodge was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene. It's not clear how severe Jefferon's injuries are and if he'll be able to play football this season.

Jefferson had a productive senior season at Louisiana-Lafayette, teaching 51 passes, for 810 yards and touchdowns. In his college career, Jefferson tallied 29 touchdowns and was selected to the All-Sun Belt Third Team. Jefferson is projected to be drafted on the third day of the draft meaning he could be taken as high as the fourth round or as low as the seventh. Before playing at Louisiana-Lafayette, Jefferson played three seasons at Alabama State.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com said Jefferson is a "tall target with build-up speed and a receiving style that gets better the further he gets from the line." He also said that Jefferson has decent ball skills and works into the zones effectively, but he will have a challenging time making an NFL roster."

This year's NFL Draft will take place from April 27-29 at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. There will be a total of 259 picks, and the Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 overall selection. NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah spoke to reporters in February and share his thoughts on this year's draft.

"I think it's going to be a fun draft. There's a lot unknown." Jeremiah said. "Unlike last year, we've got some name brand quarterbacks that people are familiar with that people have seen, that people have very strong opinions on."