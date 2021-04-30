NFL Draft 2021 Rounds 2 and 3: Time Channel and How to Watch

✖

Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft has arrived, and this is just as important of a day as the first. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place tonight, and there are still a number of talented players available for teams to select. It all starts at 7 p.m. ET and will air on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. The draft can also be streamed on the ESPN and NFL app.

The second day of the NFL Draft won't have as much drama as what fans saw in the first round, but fans will still be on pins and needles to see which top players are selected. There were a few players that were projected to be drafted in the first round that are still available, such as Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari. The Jacksonville Jaguars have the first pick in the second round (No. 33) overall and ESPN has the team selecting Oklahoma State offensive lineman Teven Jenkins to protect the team's top draft pick, Trevor Lawrence.

"No one gave up more sacks than right tackle Jawaan Taylor's 18 in 2021, and the Jaguars need to protect Trevor Lawrence," Steve Muench of Scouts Inc. wrote in the ESPN mock draft. "Jenkins is tough to get around, and his range as a run-blocker will help set up big runs for Travis Etienne. He would have been a good pick at 25."

The first night of the draft had some big moments other than Lawrence being drafted No. 1 overall. One of the more surprising selections was Trey Lance was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 overall. This move was made shortly before reports came out about the team looking to trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Round 1 of the NFL Draft featured three quarterbacks selected in the first three picks, which is the third time since 1967 that has ever happened. The New York Jets had the No. 2 overall pick and took Zach Wilson. But when it comes to winners of the draft, the University of Alabama made history on Thursday night, becoming the first school in the common draft era to have a quarterback, running back and two wide receivers selected in the first round of the same NFL Draft. It's also the first time that a school has had at least five offensive players chosen in the first round of a draft since 1967. Those five players are quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris, wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith, and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood.