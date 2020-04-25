NFL Draft 2020: ESPN Faces Backlash for 'Family Tragedy' Storylines

With the COVID-19 outbreak changing the 2020 NFL Draft, ESPN and NFL Network teamed up to provide joint coverage of the team-building event. The traditional NFL Network host in Rich Eisen was leading the Draft-A-Thon fundraising campaign, so the ESPN crew took over the primary broadcast. Trey Wingo, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland partnered with the Daniel Jeremiah and the other NFL Network analysts to break down every pick.

While this strategy provided a unified front for the viewers normally tasked with picking between broadcasts, it did lead to some criticism. Specifically, many of those tuning into the NFL Draft were put off by ESPN's style of announcing the picks. They didn't appreciate that the analysts immediately began discussing family tragedies and past legal problems prior to mentioning the football skills. These viewers felt that ESPN put more emphasis on players that had witnessed family members die.

While many Twitter users were making jokes about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his yacht, others were calling out ESPN. They had several critical tweets about the constant focus on tragedy. Although may others did make some jokes about how certain players wouldn't be drafted due to growing up in a "loving household."