NFL Running Back Derrius Guice Reportedly Accused of Rape Twice at LSU

Two former LSU students told USA Today they were allegedly raped by NFL running back Derrius Guice when he was a freshman at the university in 2016. The women told the outlet that the assaults allegedly occurred in their own apartments following nights of heavy drinking. They made these accusations public following Guice's arrest in Virginia on allegations of domestic violence.

According to Nancy Armour and Kenny Jacobs of USA Today, they have worked on the story for the last several weeks. They spoke to the alleged victims, who said that they did not tell law enforcement at the time. However, both women claim that they reported the alleged incidents to "two LSU coaches, an athletics administrator and a nurse." Jacobs said that "it does not appear" that LSU investigated the claims.

"We also found that one of the women — just the day before Derrius was arrested for domestic violence charges — was interviewed by an investigator for the Washington Football Team," Jacobs said. "The very next day after this interview, which lasted about 3.5 hours, Derrius Guice was arrested in Virginia and released from the team." The team's statement at the time did not mention any allegations of sexual assault.

USA Today reached out to Guice, the NFL, LSU and the Washington Football Team for statements about the accusations. The league said that it is still examining whether or not the running back violated the personal conduct policy. Washington, on the other hand, would not comment on anything following Guice's release. His lawyer released a statement and denied the allegations while questioning the timing.

"At no time were allegations of physical or sexual assault brought against Derrius during his years as a student-athlete at LSU," Guice's attorney, Peter D. Greenspun, said. "To bring up such assertions only after the Virginia charges were initiated certainly calls into question the credibility, nature and timing of what is being alleged years later." LSU also provided a statement to ESPN saying that the university investigates all formal accusations of sexual assault.

"LSU and LSU Athletics take all accusations of sexual assault with the utmost seriousness," the school said to ESPN. "Formal complaints are promptly and fully investigated and the rights and privacy of students are protected as stipulated by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. Complainants are also strongly encouraged to report the offense to law enforcement and are provided information on health care, counseling and supportive measures available."

Guice is currently facing charges of three counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property after his arrest in Virginia. He allegedly attacked his girlfriend three times earlier this year, including one incident on March 13 in which he allegedly strangled her until she was unconscious. The other two incidents allegedly occurred in February and April. Guice is set to appear in court on Aug. 28.