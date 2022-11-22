NFL Coach Fired Following Incident in Mexico

An NFL coach has been fired following an incident in Mexico City, Mexico on Sunday. Sean Kugler, the offensive line coach/running game coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals, was let go by the team before their game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, according to the Arizona Republic.

"We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior to the game," Cardinals head coach Kingsbury told Arizona Republic's, Bob McManaman. "It's challenging anytime you make a staff change in that type of manner." The details of the incident that led to the firing of Kugler were not released by the team.

Kugler, 56, joined the Cardinals in 2019 after spending one season as the offensive line coach for the Denver Broncos. He was the Cardinals' offensive line coach for two seasons before run game coordinator was added to his role in 2021. From 2013-2017, Kugler for the head coach for the Texas-El Paso Miners and tallied an 18-36 record in five seasons. Kugler's only winning record was in 2014 when he led UTEP to a 7-6 record and an appearance in the New Mexico Bowl.

Kugler began his coaching career in 1990 when he was the offensive line and defensive line coach at Tampa Bay Tech High School in Florida. He started coaching college football in 1993 when he became a graduate assistant at UTEP before being promoted to offensive line coach in 1995. Kugler entered the NFL in 2001 when he became the tight ends coach for the Detroit Lions. He also spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Boise State.

Things have not been going well for the Cardinals this season. Along with firing Kluger, Arizona lost to the 49ers on Monday night and the team is playing without their star quarterback Kyler Murray. After week 11 of the 2022 NFL season, the Cardinals are 4-7 and in 12th place in the conference.

"Kyler has progressed quite a bit," Kingsbury said after the game on Monday, per the Cardinals' official website. "I know that was tough for him to watch. If he can play this week and be full speed and do what he does, I'm sure he'll find a way to be out there."