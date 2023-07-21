NFL Coach Comes out as Gay in Historic Announcement

An NFL coach just did something to help inspire others. Kevin Maxen, an associate strength coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, became the first male coach in the NFL — and American men's professional sports in general — to publicly come out as gay. Maxen recently spoke to Outsports and explained why he decided to come out now.

"I don't want to feel like I have to think about it anymore," Maxen said. "I don't want to feel like I have to lie about who I am seeing, or why I am living with someone else. I want to be vocal in support of people living how they want to live, but I also want to just live and not feel fear about how people will react."

Jacksonville Jaguars strength coach Kevin Maxen has come out publicly, per @outsports, a first in major U.S. men’s pro sports.



“I want to be vocal in support of people living how they want to live, but I also want to just live and not feel fear about how people will react.” pic.twitter.com/ujSYvzwjla — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 20, 2023

Maxen went on to say that sharing his journey was made possible by his support system. "It wasn't until recently – and with the immense love and support of my family, my friends, colleagues and peers, and the courage and sacrifice from my partner – that I realized I have the right and responsibility to love and be loved, and that maybe sharing this will hopefully give someone else the strength to accept their own life and take control of their own story," Maxen, who has a boyfriend of two years named Nick, stated.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan showed his support for Maxen. "Kevin is a Jacksonville Jaguar through and through, and a key member of our football team and community," Khan said, per ESPN. "I look forward to seeing Kevin next week at training camp and hope that he comes to work each day during camp and through the season feeling confident, free and at peace. I know our players and staff feel the same."

Marcus Pollard, Jaguars' director of player development, is also praising Maxen for coming out. "In an environment that is diversifying, it is a privilege to work alongside Kevin who is hardworking, dedicated and thriving as a strength and conditioning coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars," Pollard said.

Maxen has been with the Jaguars since 2021 after spending time as a strength coach at Vanderbilt and Baylor. Before coaching, Maxen was a linebacker at Western Connecticut State University where he was an all-conference player. In 30 career games, Maxen led his team in tackles two seasons, and he finished his career with 171 total tackles.