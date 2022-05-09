NFL Announces 'Monday Night Football' Matchups for Week 2 of 2022 Season

✖

The 2022 NFL regular-season schedule will be released on Thursday, but some of the games have already been announced. On Monday, the NFL announced there will be a Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 2 (Sep. 19) and both games will be played at the same time. The first game will be between the Tennesee Titans and the Buffalo Bills, and the game will start at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. The second game will feature the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings, and the matchup will air on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The first Monday Night Football game of the year will be announced on Thursday with the rest of the schedule. Monday Night Football will have a different look this year as former Fox Sports broadcaster Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call games on ESPN. Both have been on Fox for over 20 years and look the keep the trend going on another network.

"Fox is welcome to do whatever it is they feel is in their best interest as I am, as everybody is, so there's no hard feelings about anything," Aikman said on the SI Media Podcast in March. "I had a great 21 years at Fox. I guess what's perplexing to me is that I had no conversation with my boss [Fox Sports president Eric Shanks] until he called me to congratulate me on my contract with ESPN."

The Titans and the Bills were two of the top teams in the NFL last year. Tennessee had the No. 1 seed in the AFC but lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Titans are led by quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry who missed half of last season due to an injury. The Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs last year but have all the tools to win the Super Bowl. One big move the team made is signing pass rusher Von Miller who won Super Bowls with the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos.

The Vikings are looking to bounce back from an 8-9 season in 2021. They hired Kevin O'Connell to be the new head coach to help bolster an offense led by quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Dalvin Cook. The Eagles lost in the wild-card round of the playoffs last season but received an upgrade in the wide receiver position when they recently traded for former Titans star A.J. Brown.