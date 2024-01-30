Terry Bradshaw Falls Ill, Misses 'Fox NFL Sunday'

Terry Bradshaw missed the NFC Championship game on Sunday due to an illness. Curt Menefee, the host of Fox NFL Sunday, informed viewers before the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions that Bradshaw fell ill and will not join them for the contest.

"Usually right here for all 30 years, Terry Bradshaw," Menefee said, "But TB is a little under the weather right now. He's going to have the evening off." Menefee was joined by analysts Jimmy Johnson, Rob Gronkowski, Michael Strahan and Howie Long. Everyone on the show sent well wishes to Bradshaw who has been part of Fox Sports since Fox NFL Sunday launched in 1994.

According to The U.S. Sun, Bradshaw is okay and continuing to recover as of Monday. With his absence on Sunday, Strahan took his place to present the 49ers with the George Halas Trophy after the game. When Strahan returned to the Fox set, he said his work on the podium had been a "tribute" to Bradshaw, adding, "TB we love you, we miss you, and we'll see you [at the] next one." The NFC Championship was the last NFL game of the season for Fox, meaning Bradshaw won't return to the show until the fall.

Bradshaw, 75, is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. He spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1970-1983) and helped the Steelers win four Super Bowls. Bradshaw was named Super Bowl MVP twice, named NFL MVP in 1978 and was selected to the Pro Bowl three times. The Louisiana native is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame after having a stellar career at Louisiana Tech.

In 2022, Bradshaw revealed on Fox NFL Sunday that was treated for two different forms of cancer within the past year. He said he was diagnosed with bladder cancer in November 2021 and then was diagnosed with skin cancer in March 2022. But Bradshaw also shared some good news about his health.

"Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I'm cancer-free, I'm feeling great," Bradshaw said at the time. "And over time, I'm going to be back to where I normally am."