2024 NFC Championship Game: Time, Channel and How to Watch Lions vs. 49ers

Super Bowl LVIII is two weeks away, and two teams will battle for the right to play in the championship game. The Detroit Lions will face off against the San Franciso 49ers in the NFC Championship game. All the action can be seen on Fox, and the kickoff time is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Lions (14-5) are playing in their second conference championship game in franchise history. This has been a memorable season for Detroit, tying a franchise record with 12 regular season wins and clinching its first division title since 1993. Multiple players helped the Lions make a deep playoff run, but quarterback Jared Goff has been the anchor for the team all season long. He finished the 2023 NFL season with 4,575 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, and it's likely a contract extension is coming for him once the season ends.

It all comes down to this🏆



The NFC Championship. Sunday at 6:30pm ET on FOX 📺 pic.twitter.com/or0PLl7KE8 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 21, 2024

"I do think there's a part of me that's intentional about being consistent whether things are good or bad," Goff told reporters this week, per the Lions' official website. "And making sure guys know that I'm not worried about it, so you guys – let's all handle it. It's all under control. And that's not easy. I think at times you are worried about things, you are trying to make sure things are the right way and being able to give off that everything is handled is important I think and something that I've always tried to do."

The 49ers (13-5) are playing in the NFC Championship game for the third consecutive year and the fourth time in the last five seasons. The team has 19 conference championship appearances, the most in the NFL since 1970. The 49ers are one of the most balanced teams in the NFL, ranking third in scoring offense (28.9 points per game) and scoring defense (17.5 points allowed per game). Quarterback Brock Purdy is a finalist for the NFL MVP award after throwing for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns in the regular season. Running back Christian McCaffrey is also an MVP finalist after leading the NFL in scrimmage yards (2,023) and rushing yards (1,459).

"Last year was last year, this year is this year," running back McCaffrey said, per the 49ers' official website. "I think we're exactly where we want to be, with a chance to win an NFC Championship at home. I don't think we're thinking about last year at all.