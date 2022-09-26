NFL All-Pro Defensive Lineman Hospitalized After Suffering Injuries in Car Accident

An NFL superstar was sent to the hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries in a car accident. According to TMZ Sports, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was in a single car wreck after practice on Monday. His Porsche flipped several times, leading to him and a passenger being transported to a nearby hospital. Police said alcohol and drugs did not play a factor and both passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

One witness, who helped Garrett and the passenger out of the car, said the star NFL player was complaining about having pain in his wrist. The witness added Garrett was bleeding from both his ankle and chest areas. The accident happened in Berea, Ohio, and the Browns are in the process of gathering more information on the situation. According to NFL.com.

Garrett 26, is one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL and is off to a strong start to the 2022 season, registering three sacks in three games. He's coming off arguably the best season of his career, posting 51 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 16 sacks in 2021. It led to him being named to the Pro Bowl for the third time and the All-Pro First Team for the second time.

Last year, Garrett talked about setting the Browns' single-season record for sacks. "Nothing matters if we don't make the playoffs," Garrett said, per the team's official website. "I mean, (Defensive Player of the Year) is nice, but I want to be remembered for bringing some Super Bowls here. I know Baker (Mayfield) does, and everybody else does. The individual glory will come and go, but the city will remember a Super Bowl."

The Browns missed the playoffs last year, but Garrett believes the team will do big things this season. "We have a lot of young guys and a lot of new guys," Garrett said in January, per the team's official website. "That cohesion takes time. I think we're really trying to find what our strengths are, and through the year, we've gotten close to it and tapped into it a couple of times. I think by next year, we should have all of the kinks out, and we should really be rocking and rolling."