NFC Championship: Rob Lowe Sporting Generic ‘NFL’ Hat Inspires Memes on Social Media

Rob Lowe is a pretty big Indianapolis Colts fan. Unfortunately for him, the Colts were no where to be found in the NFL playoffs. That didn’t stop him though, from continuing on with his football fandom as he was in attendance at the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship game on Sunday.

Since he didn’t have a horse in the race, Lowe seemingly decided to go as neutral as possible. When the camera panned over to him on the FOX broadcast, he was seen sporting a black hat with the NFL shield on it. No team logo or color, nothing that would suggest he was rooting for anyone. He probably thought that would go over well with his Colts fans but would it actually did was lead to an onslaught of viewers poking fun at his look.

Many referenced the NFL hat is the same one the referees are seen wearing.

Who wears a refs generic hat to a big game? Rob Lowe that’s who. pic.twitter.com/lSvM9Br5NI — Shaun Morash (@MrazCBS) January 20, 2020

“Rob Lowe just hopes everyone has a good time and the refs make all the correct calls,” one user tweeted.

Another wrote, “Rob Lowe waiting on the first ref to go down to get his chance.”

Others were quick to point out to others that his fashion choice was simply because his favorite team isn’t playing.

Slick move by Rob Lowe going with the NFL hat. He’s a Colts fan. He actually looks like an alternate referee with this look. #GBvsSF pic.twitter.com/FNOgnGt3MX — Joe Montana’s Right Arm (@JoeMsrightarm) January 20, 2020

“Rob Lowe is a Colts fan. He doesn’t want to get caught slipping,” one tweet read.

Lowe’s fandom has been rampant over the years. He’s even taken things past being just a fan, to actually reporting on Colts matters.

Back in 2012, Lowe posted a rumor on his Twitter feed that longtime Colts quarterback, Peyton Manning, would retire after he had missed the 2011 season due to multiple neck operations. He passed the tweet off as if it was true, saying “Hearing my fave #18 Peyton Manning will not return to the NFL. Wow.”

That subject resurfaced again on Sunday with him back in the NFL spotlight.

Remember when Rob Lowe broke the news that Peyton Manning was retiring in the 2012 offseason? That was nuts. — Erik (@donch_e) January 20, 2020

The rumor went viral and many took it as the truth, but it turns out Lowe was wrong in his report, although he partially had something right. Manning did, in fact, not return to the Colts, instead leaving Indianapolis but not the NFL entirely.

He would go on to play in Denver for four more years and eventually win another Super Bowl there.