New York Knicks Player Reveals Engagement

A New York Knicks star player is getting married. Jalen Brunson recently announced that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Ali Marks. In the joint Instagram post, the couple wrote "forever" and posts two photos of them embracing after Brunson proposed to her.

Marks went to Instagram to reveal more details about the engagement, posting a series of photos that show Brunson getting down on one knee at the center of the basketball court at Adali Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Illinois, where the two first met when they were students. According to TMZ Sports, Brunson and Marks were initially at the high school to see Brunson be inducted into the school's Hall of Fame.

Brunson joined the Knicks in July, signing a four-year, $104 million contract. He spent the last four seasons with the Dallas Mavericks and had a career year with the team last season, averaging 16.3 points and 4.8 assists per game. When speaking to reporters on media day, Brunson revealed his goals while playing in New York.

(I'm) not a savior in any way, shape, or form," Brunson said, per Yahoo! "I just want to be able to contribute to the team, try to win some games. I like the group. (Can't wait) to build some chemistry with these guys (and) see what we can unlock." Brunson will likely be the team's point guard for the 2022-23 season, which is a relief for Knicks fans since that was an issue for them. This puts less pressure off of Julis Randle who was selected to his first All-Star game in 2021.

"I think it'll be easier," Randle said when asked about not being the primary ballhandler. "You have to create a lot (with) the ball in your hands. It could be tough because the defense has all eyes on you all the time. So for me being able to get some things off the ball, whether it's running for a pick-and-roll, cuts, offensive rebounds, stuff like that, I'm just thinking it'll make the game easier for myself and I'll be able to help my teammates more." Brunson will make his Knicks debut on Oct. 19 when the Knicks take on the Memphis Grizzlies.