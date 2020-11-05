New Study Reveals the Most Popular Sport in Every State

For sports fans, 2020 has been a rough year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans aren't able to go to sporting events on a regular basis, and it has led to teams playing in front of no fans, limited fans or virtual fans. However, that hasn't stopped experts from taking a look at the most popular sport from every state, and to nobody's surprise, the NFL is king. In a new study done by Myprotein, it was determined that the NFL is the most popular sport in 19 of the 50 states. This was determined by analyzing tickets bought by fans through Vivid Seats in basketball, baseball, football and hockey.

"When it comes down to the most popular league, the NFL takes home the trophy as 19 states have the highest game attendance," the study said. "Ohio, South Dakota, Washington and Florida are just some of the states that love the NFL while other states like Nebraska, Alabama, and Oklahoma choose to spend time at NCAA college games - which figures, since these three states all rank top for producing legendary football players from their colleges." Here's a look at each state's favorite sport.