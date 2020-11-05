New Study Reveals the Most Popular Sport in Every State
For sports fans, 2020 has been a rough year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans aren't able to go to sporting events on a regular basis, and it has led to teams playing in front of no fans, limited fans or virtual fans. However, that hasn't stopped experts from taking a look at the most popular sport from every state, and to nobody's surprise, the NFL is king. In a new study done by Myprotein, it was determined that the NFL is the most popular sport in 19 of the 50 states. This was determined by analyzing tickets bought by fans through Vivid Seats in basketball, baseball, football and hockey.
"When it comes down to the most popular league, the NFL takes home the trophy as 19 states have the highest game attendance," the study said. "Ohio, South Dakota, Washington and Florida are just some of the states that love the NFL while other states like Nebraska, Alabama, and Oklahoma choose to spend time at NCAA college games - which figures, since these three states all rank top for producing legendary football players from their colleges." Here's a look at each state's favorite sport.
NFL
Alaska
Arizona
Delaware
Florida
Hawaii
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Maine
Minnesota
Montana
New Mexico
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Dakota
Washington
College Football
Alabama
Arkansas
Georgia
Idaho
Louisiana
Michigan
Mississippi
Nebraska
Oklahoma
South Carolina
Tennessee
West Virginia
MLB
California
Connecticut
Washington D.C.
Illinois
Maryland
New Jersey
New York
Texas
Virginia
Wyoming
NHL
Massachusetts
Missouri
Nevada
New Hampshire
Vermont
The addition of the Las Vegas Golden Knights is a big reason Nevada citizens love the NHL. The Golden Knights debuted in 2017 and reached the Stanley Cup Finals in their first year of existence.
NBA
Colorado
Oregon
Puerto Rico
Utah
Wisconsin
The Portland Trail Blazers are the only pro sports team in Oregon and have had their share of success. The team won the NBA title in 1970 and have collected three Western Conference championships.
College Basketball
Kentucky
Only one state made the list for college basketball. With the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville basketball teams, no other sport is more popular in the state. The Kentucky Wildcats have won eight national championships while the Louisville Cardinals have won three.
Overview
Behind the NFL, college football is the most popular sport with baseball not far behind. It's clear that fall is the favorite season for most Americans as that is when football season kicks off and the World Series takes place in October. And based on the way those three sports are looking, it's likely they will be on top for a long time.