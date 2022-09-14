New Report Explains Why Tom Brady Is Currently Playing 'His Last Season'

Tom Brady is reportedly playing in his final NFL season this year, and a new report explains why he is retiring for good. According to PEOPLE, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback "knows that this is his last season if he wants to stay married" to his wife Gisele Bündchen. A source recently told PEOPLE that the marriage isn't over but Brady will have to retire to iron out the issues they have, which includes coming out of retirement in March.

"She doesn't hate that he's playing football, but she sure hates the way he handled the retirement and coming back," a source told PEOPLE. "He knows that, and he's doing what he can do to smooth things over. He does know that this is his last season if he wants to stay married. ... So now all he can do is make this season count, spend time with his family whenever he can, and then retire at the end of the season."

Bündchen recently spoke to Elle and said she wanted her husband to be "more present" with the family. "I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," she said. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that. ...I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose."

Brady, who is playing in his 23rd NFL season, appeared on the Let's Go! podcast this week and responded to the retirement rumors. "One of these days, they're going to be right," Brady said. "I will say that. One of these days, if you make enough predictions and so forth. I think we've all kind of talked about the predictions that have not come true. But for me, the ability to play and love what I'm doing in year 23 … it's really fun for me. I feel it out there. I feel the joy. I feel the happiness, the camaraderie."