Nets' DeAndre Jordan Tests Positive for COVID-19, Opts Out of NBA Restart

Brooklyn Nets star DeAndre Jordan has tested positive for COVID-19 and has decided to not join the team when they travel to Orlando in July for the restart of the NBA season. The Nets, who will not travel to Orlando until July 7, will sign a replacement player for Jordan, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Jordan announced the news on Twitter and wrote he contracted the virus in Brookly with the Nets.

"Found out last night and confirmed again today that I've tested positive for Covid while being back in market," Jordan wrote. "As a result of this, I will not be in Orlando for the resumption of the season." Jordan is one of five Nets players to not join the team for restart. The other four are Wilson Chandler, Nicolas Claxton, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Chandler wanted to spend more time with his family, while Claxton had surgery. Irving and Durant and dealing with injuries, so they are ruled out. As mentioned by CBS Sports, Spencer Dinwiddle revealed he tested positive for coronavirus, but his status for Orlando in unknown.

The Nets are one of the 22 teams that will be in Orlando for the restart, which will begin on July 30. All the games will be played at the Walt Disney World Resort and eight regular-season games will be played by each team. It will then be followed by the playoffs, and the start of the 2020-21 season is scheduled for Dec. 1.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic presents formidable challenges, we are hopeful of finishing the season in a safe and responsible manner based on strict protocols now being finalized with public health officials and medical experts," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. Sliver also said, "our society is reeling from recent tragedies of racial violence and injustice, and we will continue to work closely with our teams and players to use our collective resources and influence to address these issues in very real and concrete ways."

Jordan, 31, joined the Nets in July 2019 after signing a four-year, $40 million contract. He is known for his time with the Los Angeles Clippers, playing with the team from 2008-2018. During his time with the Clippers, Jordan was named to the All-Star team in 2017 and was a three-time selection to the All-NBA Team.