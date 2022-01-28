Netflix Releases Trailer for Bubba Wallace Docuseries

A new docuseries about Bubba Wallace will premiere very soon. On Thursday, Netflix released the trailer for its new docuseries Race: Bubba Wallace. The series will be six episodes long and will premiere on Feb. 22.

“Both the personal and professional tracks of race car driver Bubba Wallace’s life are chronicled in this new docuseries,” the official synopsis states. “With exclusive access to Wallace during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, his first with Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing, the series traces his rise to the elite ranks of NASCAR as the only full-time Black driver and the turbulent aftermath that followed his decision to speak out about racial injustice.”

The synopsis goes on to say that Wallace “confronts his mental health issues and permanently alters the notoriously white and conservative sport of racing by inspiring the ban on the Confederate flag.” It goes to reveal that the series “includes appearances by Bubba’s fiancée and family members, his team behind-the-scenes, 23XI Racing co-owner and top NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, fellow drivers Kyle Busch and Richard Petty, NASCAR executives, as well as commentators Michael Strahan, Jemele Hill, and W. Kamau Bell who help contextualize what it means to be the only Black individual in a white space.”

In a statement, Wallace said, “This is unlike any project I’ve ever participated in; it’s a raw, emotional and completely transparent account of the events that took place throughout the 2020 and 2021 NASCAR seasons. With me, what you see is what you get. You’ll witness the peaks and valleys of the sport and see how one’s actions off of the race track are just as important as the ones on it. One of the most compelling pieces of the series is the additional insight the viewers will gain by hearing from my peers, family and some of my partners that played a role in this monumental journey.”

Wallace is the only full-time Black driver in the Cup Series, last year, he won his first race, taking first place in the YellaWood 500 at Talladega. In his career, Wallace has competed in 148 cup series races and has placed in the top 10 12 times. He previously competed in the Camping World Truck Series where he won six of his 49 races.