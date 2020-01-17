Netflix Releases Docuseries on Aaron Hernandez and Fans Have Thoughts

The Netflix docuseries Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez was released this week and it has received a lot of positive feedback. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the docuseries has a 100 percent rating with an 81 percent audience score. It’s early, but the critics seem to enjoy how the docuseries takes a look at New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernadez and his fall from grace.

“The most illuminating wrinkle in ‘Killer Inside’ involves having access to audio of phone calls Hernandez made from prison, providing modest insight about his post-arrest state of mind and relationships with those closest to him.” Brian Lowry of CNN.com wrote.

Hernandez was arrested for the murder of Odin Lloyd in 2013. He was found guilty of the crime in 2015 and he was handed a life sentence in prison. The former Patriots tight end was also indicted for the 2012 double homicide of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, but was acquitted in 2017. He died by suicide shortly after the trial.

Here’s a look at fan reactions of the docuseries on Hernandez.

Issues with Hernandez

I think one of the underlying issues around the #Netflix Aaron Hernandez story is the toxic parenting of this individual. From his father’s alcoholism to his mother’s s negligence of emotional attachment to her sons behavior, this story is very common and tremendously sad. pic.twitter.com/z88gsKNy8R — Blair Coates (@BlairCoatesSr) January 17, 2020

The docuseries goes into details about Hernandez’s life as he grew up in Connecticut and did not have the best relationship with his parents. This is not to excuse what he did, but the Twitter user points out this is common when it comes to figuring out why incidents like this happen.

The Cousin of Aaron Hernandez

Aaron Hernandez cousin was loyal asab. Fighting breast cancer aint said a word and did her damn time. Wow. — Creole Mami (@Partially_Cajun) January 17, 2020

Tanya Singleton, the cousin of Hernandez, protected him while she was being testified and is heard talking to Hernandez about how much she cares for him. At the time of docuseries, Singleton was 38 years old and battling breast cancer.

Fan Rating

The Aaron Hernandez Netflix series was 10/10 — Noah (@noahdianda05) January 17, 2020

This Twitter user seemed to love the docuseries as it got a 10 out of 10. Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez has three episodes and each is an hour long. With a docuseries like this, fans want to know how and why and it does a good job of doing that.

Rating of Aaron Hernandez

Don’t hate me twitter but Aaron Hernandez was hot — magg$$ (@_princessmagggs) January 17, 2020

This is not the most popular opinion, but one Twitter user seems to like the way Hernadez looked. At the time, Hernandez was having no issues getting girls and guys to like him. And with him being a key member of the Patriots team, it’s surprising to see him be a violent person and be convicted of murder.

Interesting Take

I genuinely believe that Aaron Hernandez was a good guy who just hung around the wrong people. Like for him to kill himself so that his daughter and wife would be okay forever was something else😔 #aaronhernandeznetflix pic.twitter.com/wVDvYzVZ0V — fiifisworld (@FiifiDadzie3) January 17, 2020

This fan really feels that Hernandez was not a bad guy and he died by suicide to protect his fiancee and daughter. The Twitter user is not the only one to feels that way as many of his fans supported him when he was arrested for the murder of Lloyd.

Hernandez’s Attorney Speaks Out

The attorney of Aaron Hernandez is questioning the credibility of the Netflix documentary. We discuss. Now on @undisputed — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 17, 2020

Skip Bayless of FS1 reveals the attorney of Aaron Hernandez is not a fan of the docuseries. He has been outspoken about Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez on Instagram because of how it portrays the Florida alum. And with Hernandez no longer here to defend himself, the attorney has to do it for him.

Question

So yall telling me, Aaron Hernandez was catching touchdowns at 8pm and catching bodies at midnight 🤯 #aaronhernandeznetflix pic.twitter.com/eECOuqv3b1 — 👿 (@_Learn_Life) January 17, 2020

Another fan wonders how Hernandez could do a crime like murder when he was to busy playing in Patriots games. The only problem with that question is Lloyd’s body was found in June of 2013, which means Hernandez would not have been playing in at football games because the season is over and doesn’t start until September.