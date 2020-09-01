Netflix Cancels 'The Big Show Show,' and WWE Fans Are Irked

WWE Superstar Big Show's Netflix series is no more. On Monday night, it was reported The Big Show Show has been canceled after one season. The show was a family sitcom starring Big Show, who is dealing with life after wrestling and raising three daughters. The show was created by Josh Bycel and Jason Berger, who sent a message to fans when he heard the news of the series being canceled.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Big Show talked about having WWE Superstars Mark Henry, Rikishi and Mick Foley, on the show. "Mark Henry is an amazing dad, Mick Foley's an amazing dad, Rikishi's an amazing day," Big Show said. "So that kind of powerhouse, big monster wrestler and then in their real lives, they're very caring, loving dads." Big show also mentioned he wanted to "showcase their talent on our episode and have some laughs and those guys came in and just knocked it absolutely out of the park." With the show being canceled, will WWE fans see Big Show back in the ring soon? If it happens, it will likely happen this year since his contract expires at the end of 2020. Here's a look at WWE fans reacting to the news.