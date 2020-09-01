Netflix Cancels 'The Big Show Show,' and WWE Fans Are Irked
WWE Superstar Big Show's Netflix series is no more. On Monday night, it was reported The Big Show Show has been canceled after one season. The show was a family sitcom starring Big Show, who is dealing with life after wrestling and raising three daughters. The show was created by Josh Bycel and Jason Berger, who sent a message to fans when he heard the news of the series being canceled.
In an interview with Digital Spy, Big Show talked about having WWE Superstars Mark Henry, Rikishi and Mick Foley, on the show. "Mark Henry is an amazing dad, Mick Foley's an amazing dad, Rikishi's an amazing day," Big Show said. "So that kind of powerhouse, big monster wrestler and then in their real lives, they're very caring, loving dads." Big show also mentioned he wanted to "showcase their talent on our episode and have some laughs and those guys came in and just knocked it absolutely out of the park." With the show being canceled, will WWE fans see Big Show back in the ring soon? If it happens, it will likely happen this year since his contract expires at the end of 2020. Here's a look at WWE fans reacting to the news.
I guess the show wasn't as big as they expected?....I'll see myself out.— Chris Valday (@TheChrisPhoenix) September 1, 2020
@TonyPizzaGuy just broke down— アダムコールベイベイ (@RyanEastman8) September 1, 2020
Big Show arriving at Netflix HQ: pic.twitter.com/vwhgqDSEtx— Nathan Hogan (@NatHog97) September 1, 2020
I did and in my opinion it was alright -if you like wholesome good feeels show then it was an pretty okay show— ANNA 1RTRASHPANDA🐼 (@AnnaBellooo1R) September 1, 2020
September 1, 2020
Prob had wwe creative as its writers— Chris McShane Sr (@inkforthesoul74) September 1, 2020
Guess it wasn't the Big show that they expected it to be (°|°) pic.twitter.com/WvrXOd6IGt— Marwan/مـروان 🇪🇬 (@MarooMaher7) September 1, 2020
Scenes going on at netflix hq pic.twitter.com/3FF2XWDecE— sanghi de niro (@Vitocorleone70s) September 1, 2020
I knew this show would only last one season— CRAZYMichael (@CRAZYMichael1) September 1, 2020
