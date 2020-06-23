Netflix Announces Release Date for Final Season of 'Last Chance U,' Reveals Basketball Spinoff

✖

Last Chance U is coming back to Netflix very soon, but there will be some big changes to the show next year. On Tuesday, Netflix released the trailer for the fifth season of Last Chance U, which will air on July 28 and be the final season for the docuseries. However, a basketball spinoff will be released in 2021 called Last Chance U: Basketball. According to TVLine, the first season of Last Chance U: Basketball will focus on the East Los Angeles Community College basketball team's 2019-2020 season.

As for the final season of the original Last Chance U, viewers will get a look at the Laney College JUCO football team from Oakland, California. The team is coming off a monster 2018 season, winning the state and national championships. "Going into his eighth season and having built the program from the ground up, powerhouse head coach John Beam must fight to rally the team amidst countless setbacks," the official synopsis states. "Season 5 brings intensity both on and off the field as players battle injuries, stress, and personal demons while finding much-needed support in the community and taking pride in their scrappy mentality and motto 'Laney Built.'"

On July 28, meet the players and coaches of Laney College.

While it's the last football season, a new chapter begins with Last Chance U: Basketball, coming 2021. pic.twitter.com/epghuOSqqF — Last Chance U (@LastChanceU) June 23, 2020

We're thrilled to be able to delve into the world of Laney College for our fifth season and to have had the opportunity to document the incredible grit and drive of these JUCO players in Oakland, Calif.," executive producer/director Greg Whiteley said in a statement. Whiteley also said he "wanted to give viewers a raw behind-the-scenes look at junior college athletics and we're excited to expand the LCU legacy onto the court with JUCO basketball."

Last Chance U first aired in 2016, and the first two seasons focused on East Mississippi Community College, one of the best junior college teams in the country. The next two seasons followed Independence Community College in Kansas, a program on the rise thanks to its coach Jason Brown. Last Chance U focuses on players who are fighting the odds to play Division I football. One of the most notable players featured on Last Chance U is Dakota Allen, who is currently a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.