NBA Legend Gary Payton Opens up About Career of Gary Payton II (Exclusive)

Gary Payton II was having a strong season with the Golden State Warriors until he fractured his elbow against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals. The 29-year-old will be out of action for at least two weeks, which is disappointing as he has been a key player for the Warriors, who are looking to win their fourth title since 2015. Payton is the son of NBA legend Gary Payton, who exclusively spoke to PopCulture.com about if he gives his son any advice during his NBA career.

"You know what? I try to stay out of my son's thing," Payton exclusively told PopCulture in April. "You know, I got to understand that being a father of my caliber and then being his dad as he grow up, they don't listen to their parents too much. You know what I'm saying? They hate that, especially with who I am. So I try to stay away from him a lot. I just pop in.

"It's just like today they play the Lakers. I don't tell my son when I'm coming to the games, another, he just sees me here. And then I think he's more excited that way, you know, I stopped calling him to bug him about stuff, just so it happened two months ago we were out and he was like, 'Could I ask you something, Papa?' He was like, 'I see you stop calling me. Does that mean I'm playing well?' So when he does that, you know, that it is a lot different and it is stuff like that. So I'm just saying, I'm just happy for him to be like that."

Payton II started his NBA career in 2017 when he signed with the Milwaukee Bucks. He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards before signing with the Warriors. Payton II has also played in the NBA G League. Last year, Payton II was named G League Defensive Player of the Year after leading the league in steals. For the Warriors this season, Payton II averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

Payton is one of the best defensive players in NBA history. He spent the majority of his career with the Seattle SuperSonics (1990-2003) and was selected to the All-Defensive First Team nine times while winning Defensive Player of the Year in 1996. Payton was also selected to the All-Star team and the All-NBA team nine times and won an NBA title as a member of the Miami Heat in 2006.