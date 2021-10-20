NBA Fans Concerned for Zion Williamson Who Is Reportedly Having ‘Weight Issues’

The New Orleans Pelicans are keeping an eye on Zion Williamson. According to Bleacher Report, Williamson is dealing with “weight issues” as the 2021-2022 NBA season begins. He has reportedly reached north of 300 pounds which is similar to the months leading up to his rookie debut. When Williamson was with the Pelicans for a recent preseason trip to Minnesota, the listed weight was set at 284 pounds.

“These are the injuries you have to be the most concerned about, a foot injury for a guy with noted weight issues,” one Western Conference executive told Bleacher Report. Along with Williamson’s weight, he’s dealing with a foot injury wand will not appear in the Pelicans’ season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Earlier in this year, Williamson talked about his health.

“I do think there is another gear that I can reach regarding my weight and conditioning,” Williamson told The Old Man & the Three podcast in March. “But I think it’s like you said, it’s finding it. Because I don’t want to get to a spot where I’m like, ‘Yeah I lost a lot of weight, but I don’t feel strong. I can’t do certain things I would do before.’ I think it’s just finding it. I do think there is another gear I can reach regarding both weight and conditioning.” Herer’s a look at fans reacting to Williamson’s weight gain.

Comparison

One person wrote: “Between injuries and condition I don’t think he’s ever goin to live up to the hype..good player tho.” For what it’s worth, Williamson averaged 27 points and seven rebounds per game last season.

Different Era

Another person wrote: “Physically the guards and small fowards are taller more lean and just as strong due to advancements of work out culture and dietary culture. Meaning you playing a Jordan “type” player ever night. So if Malone can’t get up and down with an he a role player like Dwight.”

Pump the Brakes

This person wrote: “Just saw the Zion Williamson Mountain Dew advertisement and man..He’s putting weight on like he’s going into hibernation.That dude has to be careful or he’s going to end up with injuries

Reminder

An NBA fan said: “I love Zion Williamson and really hope he gets serious about his conditioning & weight issues. Stop relying on family to manage it & get a serious nutritionist & trainer to work you out of your comfort zone. Injuries will happen more frequent if he’s 300+ pounds and how he lands.”

Sympathy

Zion Williamson was always going to struggle with that weight in the NBA.



Gotta feel for him. — Rara Avis™ (@Tzar_Marc) October 20, 2021

One person noted: “Zion Williamson has every tool at his disposal. There is no excuse for his ongoing weight issues. How many injuries before he figures it out? All the natural ability and money to hire people to help him meet his goals. C’mon, bruh.”

Apology

A person tweeted: “I love how these Internet Doctors are on here thinking they’re opinion matters. COVID-19, Zion Williamson’s weight. All of them love to talk and at the same time, know absolutely nothing about they’re talking about. Its laughable.”

Selling the Stock

Yeah I'm selling my Zion Williamson stock. He's a Blue Devil so I'll always rock with him and hope for the best. But injury prone with a bad weight problem he might be cooked sooner than later. At least we confirmed he was a special talent

And this person wrote to Williamson: “Bro that boulder on your shoulder wasn’t a boulder. It’s your weight. Lose some weight. Knee and now foot injuries and you have only played 2 seasons!”