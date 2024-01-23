NBA Coach Fired From Team After Being Hired Last Summer

An NBA team just made a shocking move on its head coach. On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks announced they have fired head coach Adrian Griffin after just 43 games. And what makes it more surprising is the Bucks have a 30-13 record with Griffin as the man in charge. According to ESPN, the Bucks are looking to hire a head coach that has experience. The outlet says that Doc Rivers is expected to be the Bucks' top target.

"This was a difficult decision to make during the season," Bucks General Manager Jon Horst said in a statement. "We are working immediately toward hiring our next head coach. We thank Coach Griffin for his hard work and contributions to the team." Assistant coach Joe Prunty will take over as interim coach.

BREAKING: The Milwaukee Bucks dismissed coach Adrian Griffin, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/UK1MGlKyrY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2024

Griffin was hired last summer to replace longtime head coach Mike Budenholzer who was fired after the team lost in the first round of the playoffs. After Griffin was hired, the Bucks made a big trade and acquired Daman Lillard. The Bucks currently have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. However, the defense has been a big concern as the Bucks are ranked 22nd in defensive rating this season. For the 2022-23 season, the Bucks were ranked fourth.

Griffin, 49, worked as an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors from 2018-2023 before taking the job with the Bucks. During his time with Toronto, Griffin helped the team win its first NBA championship in franchise history in 2019. Before joining the Raptors, Griffin was an assistant coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls and the Bucks.

The Bucks are looking to win their second NBA title since 2021. The team includes Lillard and two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo who was also named NBA Finals MVP nearly three years ago. In October, Antetokounmpo signed a three-year, $186 million contract extension with the Bucks.

"Milwaukee is where I started my career, it's our home, it's where we're raising our family, and it's where I'm going to continue to work hard every day to make Bucks fans proud," Antetokounmpo said at the time. "I want to thank Bucks owners Wes, Jamie, Jimmy and Dee for their continuous support of me and my family, and I want to express my appreciation to Jon Horst for being a trusted partner who has been with me since the day I arrived in Milwaukee 10 years ago."