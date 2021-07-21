Aaron Rodgers to Get NBA Championship Ring After Bucks Win NBA Finals

✖

Aaron Rodgers may not be with the Green Bay Packers this upcoming season, but he has earned another championship ring in Wisconsin. On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 to win their first NBA championship in 50 years. Rodgers has a minority stake in the Bucks, which means he will get a championship ring. After the game, Rodgers, who won a Super Bowl with the Packers in 2010, went to Twitter to celebrate the Bucks' huge win.

Rodgers purchased a minority state in the Bucks back in 2018. He owns the team alongside Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan and Mike Fascitelli. Rodgers has been to his share of Bucks games but didn't attend Game 6 of the NBA Finals. "I have proudly called Wisconsin my home for the past 13 years, and I am thankful for the friendships and the opportunities I have been given to live and play here,” said Rodgers in a news release at the time.

This comes as Rodgers is having issues with the Packers. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Rodgers told people in the Packers organization that he wasn't returning to the team due to being frustrated with the front office. This week, Schefter reported that Rodgers during down a contract extension from the Packers that would have made him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

In the meantime, Rodgers will celebrate a historic win for the Bucks. The team was led by Giannis Antetokounmpo who scored 50 points in the series-clinching game on Tuesday. "I started playing basketball just to help my family," Antetokounmpo said to reporters after the game. "Tried to get them out of the struggle, the challenges we were facing when we were kids. But I never thought I'm going to be 26 years old, with my team playing the NBA Finals. Just playing -- like, I was just happy just being like not even winning, just being a part of this, of this journey. But I never thought I would be sitting here with this right here and this right here (the championship and MVP trophies.) We've come a long way."

Incredible job by Wes and Mark, Peter, Jon Horst our GM made some incredible moves, and our stars played like stars. Can’t stop 34 💪🏼💪🏼 #champs — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) July 21, 2021

The Bucks last won the NBA Finals in 1971 when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the squad's star player. The team reached the NBA Finals again in 1974, but when Abdul-Jabbar left, the team had many years of heartbreaks and disappointing seasons, until now.