NBA Championship Contender in Talks to Trade for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has requested to be traded, and it looks like the Brooklyn Nets have found a trade partner. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics have "emerged as a real threat to acquire Durant" after offering a package that includes Jaylen Brown. The Nets reportedly turned down the offseason and asked for more.

Charania said the Celtics "offered Brown, guard Derrick White and a draft pick" to the Nets for Durant. That proposal was rejected, and Brooklyn countered with Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, a rotation player and draft picks. Charania went on to say the Celtics are not willing to give up Smart along with draft picks and another player, but the team is looking over what to do next.

The Celtics are coming off an NBA Finals appearance led by Brown, Smart and Jayson Tatum. And while they have an interest in bringing Durant into the mix, they likely won't do it at the expense of their future. After losing to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, the Celtics believe the loss gives them the motivation to do better next season and beyond.

"We speak of the route we had to take to get here; it wasn't easy," Smart said, per the Celtics' official website. "That's the confident part we have in it, you know what I'm saying? We went through hell to get here. We didn't play our best basketball, our best series. This is probably our worst series. But it's part of it. It happens. It is what it is. We're young, and like I said, the things we went through to get here showed us what we have to come for us in the future."

"I always look at adversity as opportunities to shape an individual," Brown said. "For whatever reason, it wasn't our time. That means we still got a lot to learn. Personally, I still got a lot to learn. For me, it's always about growth. Continuing to get better, continuing to find different ways to lead. That's what it's about. The future is bright. I'm excited to get back next year." Durant is on his way to the Basketball Hall of Fame once his career is said and done. The 33-year-old has played for the Seattle Supersonics/Oklahoma City Thunder, Warriors and Nets in his career and has won two NBA Finals, two NBA Finals MVP awards, an MVP award in 2014 and has been selected to the All-Star team 12 times.