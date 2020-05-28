NBA Alum Stephen Jackson Says Death of Friend George Floyd 'Destroyed' Him

✖

Stephen Jackson is distraught over the news of an African-American Minneapolis man's death at the hands of a police officer. When Jackson first saw the viral video of George Floyd detained by police, he thought it was just "another black man getting murdered by the police." However, when a mutual friend told him it was a "twin from Minnesota," the former NBA star lost it, getting emotional over the loss of his lifelong friend.

Jackson was on NBC's Today Show and said he jumped, screamed and nearly scared his daughter due to his overwhelming emotions. Jackson and Floyd first met in Texas and asked each other, "Who's your daddy?" because they looked alike. "I knew that was a cry for help," he said on Today via the New York Post. "We don't scream my mother's name like that unless we know something is wrong, and our life is in jeopardy." Jackson also said he called the family and heard his 6-year old daughter "screaming." Jackson stated Floyd's daughter would have to deal with the video of her father being murder or the "rest of her life."

Stephen Jackson explains how he found out about the death of his lifelong friend, George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/YFG1fDY079 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 28, 2020

Jackson also talked about Floyd in an Instagram video. "I had just sent him up two or three boxes of clothes. My boy was doing what he was supposed to do, man. Y'all went and killed my brother," Jackson said, "I'm on my way to Minnesota, man. Whatever I can do. I can't let this ride, dog. Y'all not going to be mad until this hits your front door. Bulls—t."

Jackson is feeling like the rest of the country is when it comes to Floyd's death. President Donald Trump went to Twitter and wrote they would look into Floyd's death. "At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd," Trump wrote. "I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George's family and friends. Justice will be served!"

Floyd's death occurred on Monday evening. Officers responded to the "forgery in progress" call at the time and forced Floyd to exit his vehicle when they arrived on the scene. A police statement read, "After he got out, he physically resisted officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance. At no time were weapons of any type used by anyone involved in this incident. "