NBA Alum Anthony Morrow Arrested on Kidnapping and Assault Charges

Anthony Morrow, a former Nets guard, was arrested and charged with assault by strangulation, second-degree kidnapping, assault on a female, and communicating threats in February 2023, per The New York Post. Two days after his arrest, he was released on a $15,000 bond. Per Charlotte's WSOC-TV Channel 9, Morrow is accused of strangling the victim, a girlfriend of his at the time of the incident in question. The station reports that he was "squeezing her neck with his hands," which resulted in "scratches on the right side of her neck, a cut lip, and abrasions on her forehead." He also reportedly hit the woman "multiple times with his fist."

The incident happened at the woman's Uptown Charlotte apartment. Morrow's lawyer denies the allegations. "He has faith in our justice system and has every confidence that a review of the evidence will reveal that he is not guilty," his lawyer told the news station.

After his collegiate career ended at Georgia Tech, he went signed with the Golden State Warriors undrafted. In total, he played nine seasons in the NBA, going from team to team. He played for the Warriors, Nets, Hawks, Mavericks, Pelicans, Thunder, Bulls, and Trail Blazers. Portland waived him during the 2017-18 preseason.

According to the Daily Mail, he played 564 games in the NBA, averaging 9.4 points per game, with an average of 2.2 rebounds. The North Carolina native, he moved back to Charlotte to finish out his NBA career.