National Championship Facing Potential Delay Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Clemson Tigers in Friday's Sugar Bowl to lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff Championship. Quarterback Justin Fields will lead his team into battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide, but he may do so later than expected. The game faces a potential postponement due to COVID-19 concerns at Ohio State.

According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, there have been discussions about postponing the national championship due to the number of cases. The university is continuing to test daily while the CFP officials monitor the numbers on a daily basis. The game is currently set for Monday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. If the game is delayed, it will likely take place one week later on Jan. 18.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the Buckeyes are currently planning on playing in the title game as scheduled on Monday. The coronavirus concerns have not been enough just yet to force a postponement. Although Thamel acknowledged that things can change.

"We are on track to play," said Ohio State AD Gene Smith in a text to Yahoo Sports. "We continue to follow the same protocols as we have all season. We plan to play on Jan. 11."

AL.com's John Talty and Matt Zenitz also reported that Ohio State has informed "key parties" that the team could be without an entire position group due to coronavirus testing and related protocols. The outlet did not have information about which players — if any — tested positive. The writers simply said that there were concerns about player availability heading toward the highly-anticipated game.

"Everyone is planning to play the games as scheduled," CFP executive director Bill Hancock told ESPN's Heather Dinich prior to the Jan. 1 semifinal games. "The teams, schools' staffs and bowl staffs have been working really hard to provide an opportunity for the players. COVID procedures are in place at hotels and stadiums."

"We have prepared thoroughly, and we are ready," Hancock continued. "But it always makes sense to be prepared, even for circumstances we don't believe will happen." He clarified that any postponements would not prompt a change in location. The title game would still take place in Florida.

Barring a postponement, the title game will take place on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. The two teams will meet at Hard Rock Stadium while the Crimson Tide serve as the home team. ESPN will broadcast the action on the field.