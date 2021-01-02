Natalia Bryant Shares Powerful Year-End Message With Photo of Her at Her 'Lowest'

✖

With 2021 beginning on Friday, people around the world reflected on the previous year and difficult moments. Natalia Bryant was among this group as she shared a powerful year-end message. She posted a photo showing herself at her lowest point, one that no one knew about.

The image posted on her Instagram Stories showed the late Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter standing outside and smiling for the camera. She looked very happy in the photo, but Natalia explained that it showed that "you never really know" what someone is going through at a particular moment. This post was part of a trend on social media where prominent celebrities post several meaningful photos in response to specific requests. Natalia had originally responded to the request for a photo of "u at ur lowest but no one knew."

"I genuinely think that it is so important to find your close circle of trusted people and be able to vocalize your feelings to them when you are down or not feeling like yourself," she wrote in a long caption. "This is also a lot easier said than done but just know that you are never alone. This is something I have learned throughout this year and still continue to work at with the help of close family and friends."

The year 2020 was tragic for the Bryant family. Kobe and daughter Gianna both passed away in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 while en route to a basketball tournament in Thousand Oaks. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office ruled the crash as an accident.

Since the deaths of Kobe and Gianna, the surviving family members have posted tributes to them on social media on important dates, including birthdays and holidays. For example, Natalia posted a photo on Instagram in early May on what would have been Gianna's 14th birthday. The post showed the two sisters hugging at an event.

"Happy 14th Birthday Gigi! [heart emoji] I miss your smile everyday but I know you’re always smiling down on us from heaven with daddy. I LOVE YOU [angel emoji]," Natalia wrote in the caption of the post. Similarly, mother Vanessa Bryant posted several tributes to her daughter on social media, along with a special request.

Vanessa posted a photo of herself wearing a red bracelet that featured Gianna's name. "Gianna loved to wear a red bow in all of her school pictures. Red means love and life," she explained in the caption. "To commemorate Gigi's birthday today, please consider wearing red, caption an act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi's way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness."