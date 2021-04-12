NASCAR: Xfinity Series Driver Wins $100K Bonus, Immediately Shows off Generosity

✖

JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson had a strong performance on Sunday, finishing second behind teammate Josh Berry in the Cook Out 250 Xfinity Series race. His finish resulted in a $100,000 bonus through the Dash 4 Cash program, which Gragson immediately gave to those in need. He donated his check to the members of his team.

According to Jamie Little of Fox Sports, Gragson is giving up his entire $100,000 bonus — including his percentage — in order to help out his team. He explained that COVID-19 creates challenges for families and that giving this money is "the least I can do." Gragson's win also sets him up to win even more money for his team. He will compete with Josh Berry, Daniel Hemric, and Brandon Jones for another bonus at Talladega Superspeedway.

A great day for @JRMotorsports gets even better. 💰@NoahGragson brings home the $100k prize in the #Dash4Cash! pic.twitter.com/5Zq2Sw2cIj — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) April 11, 2021

"It feels good to have another finishing position that showcased the amount of speed we have had this year," Gragson said after the race. "I can’t thank Dave Elenz enough and everyone that helps out with this No. 9 team. We may not have won but we brought home the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash payday and qualified for the next one, so I can’t wait to get to Talladega in a few weeks."

Gragson continued and heaped praise upon Berry, who notched his first career national series win on Sunday. "I am so happy for not only my teammate but one of my really great friends, Josh Berry, on grabbing his first NASCAR national series win. I’m just glad to be able to share the track with him here at Martinsville because he’s a legend."

The 2021 iteration of the Dash 4 Cash program officially began at Atlanta, but NASCAR did not award any money. Instead, the race set the list of qualifying drivers for Martinsville. Gragson proceeded to turn in his best performance of the season. He won Stage 1, led 12 laps, and took the second-place finish. The other Dash 4 Cash competitors were Harrison Burton (seventh place), Gragson's teammate Justin Allgaier (ninth place), and Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger (13th place).

The Dash 4 Cash program will continue with three more opportunities for Gragson and his fellow drivers to win bonus money. Talladega's race will take place on April 24, followed by Darlington (May 8) and Dover (May 15). Now Gragson will face questions about whether he can keep the streak going.