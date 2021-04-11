NASCAR: Xfinity Series Drivers Get in WrestleMania Spirit With Post-Race Fight

✖

Sunday afternoon, the Cook Out 250 Xfinity Series race came to a close with JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry capturing his first career victory. His win sparked excitement, but two other drivers created headlines of their own. Gray Gaulding and Joe Graf Jr. got in the WrestleMania spirit by getting in a post-race fight.

NASCAR cameras captured part of the scuffle and showed the two men engaged in fisticuffs. Gaulding was on his back on the ground while Gra had the advantage. Several people broke up the dispute and separated them. Although Gaulding continued straining to get toward Graf. NASCAR ultimately called him to the hauler to discuss the altercation.

Here's what happened during the race between Gray Gaulding and Joe Graf Jr. that led to their Martinsville scuffle. pic.twitter.com/0wT23kjjsY — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 11, 2021

The fight stemmed from an incident that occurred on the track. Gaulding was running behind Graf when he hit him from behind and shoved him into the back of fellow driver Blaine Perkins' car. Both men crashed while Gaulding continued with the race. Graf finished 38th in a 40-car field while Gaulding finished 21st.

"Oh yeah, I 100% wrecked him, and I’d do it again all over again," Gaulding told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, as reported by NBC Sports. "I might have to do it again when we get back to Talladega. He’s just a moving chicane every week. Just like today, I’m not trying to throw any shots because talking about him is pointless because the poor kid can’t get out of his way.

"I think for me, it’s just like early in the race, we get the green," he continued. "He starts behind me. We’re just trying to settle in and on a restart, he absolutely bulldozes through me, puts me up three lanes and I lost like 15 spots. It’s funny how he forgets that. His memory ain’t all there, I guess."

Graf also provided his side of the story. He said that Gaulding had just "flat out" wrecked him and that it ended their day. He explained that he went to the hauler to "have words" and that Gaulding" mouthed off and that they threw punches. He also delivered a strong message about other Xfinity Series drivers.

"The garage is just loaded with drivers who pretend they’re tough, but they’re going to find out how tough they are if they race me like that and then run their mouth at me," Graf said. "Just ask Gray how he’s doing now. I’m sure he needs some ice packs." Graf also met with NASCAR after the race to discuss the fight.