NASCAR: Travis Pastrana Returning to Truck Series, His Second Race of 2020

Nitro Circus star Travis Pastrana made his long-awaited return to the Gander Outdoor and RV Truck Series in July, replacing Ross Chastain for the second race of a doubleheader weekend. Now he will take part in his second race of the season. Pastrana will get behind the wheel of the No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass reported the news when he tweeted out the list of competitors. Pastrana also confirmed that he would take part in the Truck Series again with a post on Instagram. He revealed that this race is actually part of an ongoing rivalry between him and IndyCar driver Conor Daly. The two have competed in virtual iRacing events, as well as races, but now they will face off during Friday's Truck Series race.

"After months of [iRacing Official] shenanigans and a [Can-Am Off-Road] race at my house.. [IndyCar] driver [Conor Daly] and myself decided this rivalry had to be settled in Vegas! Racing a series that neither of us have much experience with.. Conor is better at pavement but never driven a [NASCAR] truck. The vegas track allows for the trucks to slip and slide more than most tracks and I’m hoping it's just enough to play to my favor."

July's race was the first NASCAR event Pastrana took part in since the 2017 season and the fourth overall of his Truck Series career. He previously raced in the Xfinity Series for Roush Fenway Racing during the 2013 season, securing four top-10 finishes, as well as the pole position at Talladega Superspeedway. However, Pastrana walked away from NASCAR following the 2013 season while citing frustration with his performance.

He struggled with mechanical issues during the doubleheader weekend, dealing with a flat tire early and fighting back throughout the race. He also spun out midway through the race. In addition to issues on the track, Pastrana also had to buy a new firesuit the day of the race while the team essentially rebuilt the entire interior of the truck to fit his taller frame.

Pastrana ultimately finished the Kansas race in 22nd overall after starting 34th but expressed both excitement and frustration with his performance. Now he will have an opportunity to "redeem himself" while securing bragging rights against Daly. The race takes place Friday night at 9 p.m. ET.