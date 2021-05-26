NASCAR Spotter Suspended After Being Arrested on Multiple Charges

✖

Eddie D'Hondt, a spotter for defending NASCAR Cup Series Champion Chase Elliott, was arrested a few weeks ago and has been suspended by Hendrick Motorsports. According to court records, D'Hondt was charged with battery of an unborn child and assault on a female. NASCAR reporter Noah Lewis said D'Hondt has spotted two Cup Series races since his arrest. He has previously spotted races for Jeff Gordon, Kyle Busch and Bill Elliott, among others.

"We became aware of the situation this morning and have immediately and indefinitely suspended Mr. D'Hondt's role with our company. We are taking this matter very seriously and will continue to seek additional information about the alleged incident, Hendrick Motorsports said in a statement on Wednesday. "A spotter for this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series event at Charlotte Motor Speedway has not been named at this time." D'Hondt is set to appear in court on June 7 and June 30 for each charge out of Catawba County in North Carolina. No other information has been released.

This comes a few days after Elliott won the rain-shortened Circuit of The Americas race in Austin, Texas. It was the fifth win for Hendrick Motorsports in 2021 and now has 268 wins to tie Richard Petty Enterprises. “The boss has been on us heavy about that record,” Elliott said as reported by NASCAR.com. “He wants that record, so super glad that we could help with that.”

Rick Hendrick, the owner of Hendrick Motorsports, is happy his team has had as much success as Petty. “I really don’t know what to say other than Richard Petty and that organization have been the backbone of the sport,” Hendrick said. “Richard has done so much. It’s quite an honor to even be in the same series with him. Never thought we’d get here, but real proud of the guys.”

Elliott, 25, is off to a very strong start to his NASCAR career. Along with winning the Cup Series title in 2020, Elliott has won 12 Cup Series races and finished in the top 10 104 times in 199 races. He was named NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 2016 and NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver the last three years.