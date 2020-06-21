NASCAR: Samantha Busch Details 'Racing Wives' Experience, Reveals If She Would Return for Season 2 (Exclusive)

✖

Samantha Busch, the wife of reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, highlights what she does on a day-to-day basis while starring on the reality TV series Racing Wives, which premiered in August on CMT. The show's first season consists of eight episodes and features wives of top drivers, including Whitney Ward Dillon, the wife of Austin Dillion, and Ashley Busch, the wife of Kurt Busch and her sister-in-law. In an exclusive ahead of the racing season kicking off, PopCulture.com exclusively caught up with Busch to talk about her experience on the show who shares it's all "really fun."

"I think for a lot of people, they just assume that as a wife we just travel to the race track, watch the races and we really don't have much else going on," Busch told PopCulture. "It was a great way to highlight that the four us either have multiple business or goals or dreams and showing we could support each other and how we're trying to build something of our own, and it's amazing to have the support of our husbands." Busch goes on to reveal what it's like being on the show with her sister-in-law, Ashley, admitting how the two "have always been close," but that the show has brought them together even more. "Just being on the show brought us even closer and also brought the boys closer together," she said. "It was a really fun experience."

There is no release date for Season 2 of Racing Wives due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Busch said there were talks of doing another season — something she would love to do again. "They were talking about it pretty heavily before everything happened and the got shut down," she added. "I think they're just waiting to see what happens as time goes on. We would definitely be open to do it. It was a great group of girls."

Not only does Busch want to be back on Racing Wives, but she also has some ideas on what the season should be about. "The one thing that they didn't get to see enough in Season 1 was how crazy our travel schedules generally are," she stated. "I think that would be pretty interesting because we were constantly on the go, multiple places different things going on while trying to juggle family and business and keeping up with everyone else with your friends and family, the people that don't travel."

In the meantime, Busch is supporting her husband as he defends his NASCAR Cup Series Championship. Busch is a co-owner of Kyle Busch Motorsports with Kyle, in addition to being the owner of her a clothing store and blog among several other projects. Busch can also add author to her resume as she just finished writing a book called Fighting Infertility, which will be released in the spring. "It's really a book that shows the struggles of Kyle and I have had through our infertility journeys, but then offers practical advice in the back of the book," she said. "I'm really proud of that."