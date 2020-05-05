NASCAR Return: Racing Fans Are Fired Up Following Announcement of Upcoming Events

NASCAR had previously stated that the Cup Series season could potentially return in May, which led to excitement among racing fans, who enjoy the Pro Invitational Series but want to see action at real-world tracks. The return was officially confirmed on Tuesday when FOX Sports tweeted a hype trailer for a May 17 race at Darlington.

According to NASCAR's official website, there will be seven races held in an 11-day span. This includes four Cup Series races, two in the Xfinity Series and one in the Gander Truck Series. The races will be held either at Darlington Raceway or Charlotte Motor Speedway, both of which are within a day's drive of most racing teams. Fans will not be allowed to attend these races, but they will be able to watch Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Newman and their peers competing for critical points.

When this news surfaced on Twitter, the fans reacted with pure excitement. They have been saddened by the postponed season and were eagerly anticipating its return. Now that the season was scheduled to continue, they could showcase their happiness with a combination of emojis, excited comments, and animated Gifs.